Romania’s stock exchange outperforms global benchmarks in September

The Romanian capital market advanced by 3.8% in September as reflected in the main BET index, while the BET-TR index, which also includes dividends, increased by 4.5% over the same period, according to the monthly report published by the stock exchange. This was in visible contrast with movements in global indices.

The Romanian market surged by 29% in the first nine months of 2021 when looking at the BET index, and by 35.6% when taking into account BET-TR.

BET registered double the growth of the US’s S&P 500 index (+14.7% ) or Europe’s STOXX600 (+14%). The Romanian market also outperformed the MSCI Frontier Markets index (+15%) and the FTSE Emerging Markets index (-1%).

The total trading value for all the financial instruments traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) amounted to RON13bn in January-September, up 4.2% as compared to the first nine months from the previous year.

These performances were obtained amid contrasting drivers. On one hand, the uncertainties generated by the coronavirus pandemic and rising inflation intensified. On the other hand, the Romanian capital market was marked by an effervescence of listings and gained more consistency by expanding the number of companies present in international indices.

Overall, investors have allocated substantial financial resources to the Romanian capital market, where the total value of transactions with all types of financial instruments reached €2.6bn, up 4.2% from the first nine months of the previous year.