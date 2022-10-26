Romania to step up military spending to 2.5% of GDP

Romania to step up military spending to 2.5% of GDP
The Romanian army's HIMARS system. / MaPN
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest October 26, 2022

The yearly budget for Romania’s defence system will increase to 2.5% of GDP  — above the 2%-of-GDP statutory level for Nato member countries — for next year, President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, said on the Day of the National Army, October 25. 

“Next year we will take another step forward by increasing the defence budget to 2.5% of GDP, in order to increase the army's ability to fulfil its entrusted missions and thus give Romania even more credibility in exercising the role of a regional security pillar,” Iohannis stated.

More large defence contracts are currently on Romania’s procurement list. The Ministry of Defense (MApN) asked the parliament to approve the purchase of two Airbus H215M military helicopters for an estimated price of €150mn, according to a request on the agenda of the permanent office of the Chamber of Deputies, disclosed by G4media.ro.

MApN said that the helicopters must be equipped with surface combat capabilities (armament and combat technique). According to the specialised website HelicopterSpecs, the price of such a helicopter is $18mn. 

The request was made after the Chamber of Deputies’ expert committee already cleared a $300mn procurement contract for 18 UAS Bayraktar TB2 drones. 

On September 1, the Ministry of Defence requested the approval of the parliament for the purchase of three Bayraktar TB2 systems with six batteries each, valued at $300mn. The estimated value includes the 18 drones, but also the "initial logistical support package and specific training and training equipment", whose value is also estimated, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

President says Moldova facing worst energy crisis in its history

Unusually warm autumn boosting Europe in its energy battle with Putin

Moldova faces power blackouts after Transnistria halves electricity supplies

News

President says Moldova facing worst energy crisis in its history

Moldovans warned to expect blackouts after cut in Russian gas imports for its power plants and the end of electricity imports from Ukraine.

Hungary’s central bank keeps policy rate at 13%

MNB plans to maintain a tight monetary policy with high interest rates until Hungary's risk perception improves significantly.

Dodik promises secession for Bosnia’s Republika Srpska at mass rally

Tens of thousands turn out at nationalist rally in Banja Luka where Bosnian Serb leader and Putin ally Milorad Dodik pledged entity would become independent.

Scholz and von der Leyen propose new Marshall Plan for Ukraine's reconstruction

Ukraine’s Western allies have proposed a new Marshall Plan for the reconstruction of Ukraine, Ukraine Business News reported on October 25.

Minister hints Westinghouse poised to win contract for Poland's first nuclear power plant

Nuclear power is the all-important plank in Poland’s plan to reduce the currently dominant share of coal and lignite in electricity generation.

President says Moldova facing worst energy crisis in its history
5 hours ago
Hungary’s central bank keeps policy rate at 13%
6 hours ago
Dodik promises secession for Bosnia’s Republika Srpska at mass rally
14 hours ago
Scholz and von der Leyen propose new Marshall Plan for Ukraine's reconstruction
17 hours ago
Minister hints Westinghouse poised to win contract for Poland's first nuclear power plant
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Putin puts Russia into economic martial law, makes cabinet war HQs
    2 days ago
  2. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    5 days ago
  3. LONG READ: Russia’s sanctions soft underbelly: precision machine tools
    1 year ago
  4. ENERGY CRISIS: Gas prices down but restocking EU tanks in 2023 looks more difficult than 2022
    4 days ago
  5. Hungary’s Viktor Orban flees Budapest’s huge anti-government protest
    2 days ago
  1. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    18 days ago
  2. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    27 days ago
  3. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    29 days ago
  4. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    14 days ago
  5. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss