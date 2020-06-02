Romanian banks post 9% y/y smaller profit in Q1

Romanian banks post 9% y/y smaller profit in Q1
By bne IntelIiNews June 2, 2020

The aggregated profit of the Romanian banking system decreased by 9% y/y in Q1, to RON1.61bn (€334mn), according to calculations based on the profitability ratios published by the central bank on May 31.

The return on assets (ROA) dropped to under 1.3% in Q1 from 1.6% in the same period last year. The return on equity (ROE) also went down from 14.5% to 11.7%.

The coronavirus pandemic drove down the local banks' profits as several lenders set aside provisions to mitigate the higher risks generated by the COVID-19 crisis.

The banking system's aggregate assets at the end of March were 14.7% higher y/y, at RON518bn. 

The quality of assets also improved. The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio calculated under EBA methodology further declined to 3.9% in March 2020 from 4.9% one year earlier.

The solvency ratio increased slightly to 20.3% at the end of March from 20% one year earlier, remaining roughly twice as robust as the statutory minimum requirements.

A third of Russians are ready to participate in a mass protest against falling living standards

A third (28%) of Russians are ready to participate in a mass protest against falling living standards, according to independent pollster the Levada Center in a survey released on June 1.

Serbia posts strong GDP growth of 5% in 1Q20 despite coronavirus

Although Serbia posted strong GDP growth in the first quarter of 2020, it is expected to fall into recession this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Poland’s PMI rises but remains deep in coronavirus trough

The improvement points to some easing of distress in Poland’s manufacturing sector after the index collapsed to an all-time low of 31.9 in March in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

May PMI shows Turkish manufacturing buffeted again but signposts road to recovery

Reading improves to 40.9 from 33.4 in April. Move to growth should follow as long as COVID-19 continues to be brought under control, says IHS Markit.

Russia’s services PMI up slightly m/m in May, but contraction this year is significant

The IHS Markit Russia Services Purchasing Index (PMI) was up slightly to 36.2 in May from 31.3 in April, but still well below the 50 no-change mark, as the services sector has been crushed by the coronacrisis.

