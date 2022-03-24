Romanian circular fashion trading platform Dressingz raises funding

Romanian start-up Dressingz, which targets the circular fashion market by providing consumers with a platform through which they can trade their clothes that they no longer wear, announced that it has raised pre-seed funding of €0.3mn.

Plans for the current year include raising a new round of funding to support its expansion on the European market.

Dressingz’s founders are Romina Tazlaoanu, who had the role of head of brand and convergence at Vodafone, with over 20 years of experience in marketing and branding and Alexandru Andries, co-founder Car-Rush, EuCeMananc (now Tazz by Emag), TaxaTimbru, MyJustice and EzStick.

Dressingz offers to its community of users the opportunity to sell the clothes they don’t wear anymore, and cash-in quickly and easily.

Central and Eastern Europe has long been a market for cheap second hand clothes from western countries. Recently, however, there is growing interest in pre-loved fashion in the region and elsewhere as a way of reducing the environmental impact of the fashion industry.

Citing European Parliament and UN data, the founders of the business say the industry is among the top three most polluting industries worldwide, being responsible for 10% of gas emissions globally, more than aviation and maritime transportation together.

“50% of the fast-fashion production is thrown away in less than one year,” said Tazlaoanu. The equivalent of one truck full of textiles is landfilled or burnt every second, in the world, she added, arguing that in this context, fashion circularity becomes the future.

Besides being green, the business offers fashion-treasure hunters the chance to access pre-owned luxury fashion, that is authenticated by experts and sold with up to 80% discount from the retail price, the company said.

“We want to educate our consumers to buy less but buy better, invest in quality items that will last longer, choose premium pre-owned fashion - because luxury fashion deserves a second life and our planet deserves a second chance,” commented Tazlaoanu.

Dressingz is one of a number of online used fashion marketplaces that have been launched in the region, with the biggest being Vinted, Lithuania's first tech unicorn.