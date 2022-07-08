Romanian exporters struggle to find port capacity amid flow of goods from Ukraine

Romanian exporters struggle to find port capacity amid flow of goods from Ukraine
Constanta port.
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest July 8, 2022

The flow of merchandise through Romania’s Constanta Port has tripled since the war in Ukraine started, putting pressure on the capacity of the port that now is restricting the activity of Romanian exporters. 

The flow of merchandise through Romania’s Constanta Port has tripled since the war in Ukraine started, putting pressure on the capacity of the port that now is restricting the activity of Romanian exporters that need to rely on other ports in the region.

The Romanian government has sought to help Ukraine’s exporters, especially of grain, access international markets after the blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports by Russia. 

Steps taken include repairing a railway line, compatible with the trains circulating in Moldova and Ukraine, from the Moldovan port of Giurgiulesti to the Romanian port of Galati on the Danube. This means freight trains coming from Ukraine through Moldova will not have to be reloaded at the border between Moldova and Romania, which will facilitate grain exports from Ukraine.

However, Romanian exporters say the opening of Romanian ports to Ukrainian companies has caused problems for them. 

Trucks wait in lines of over 30km to unload their containers to Constanta Port’s terminal, where the utilisation of the storage capacity often exceeds 100%. according to Romanian transport companies that are complaining about the lack of access to the terminal’s capacity for Romanian exporters.

When the container terminal experienced an occupancy rate of 103%, the administrators had to refuse 4,000 containers of cargo from Romania, and the local companies had to go to other European ports in order to export the products.

The Romanian transport companies blame the parent company of the terminal operator for the situation, while the Romanian border check authorities are also responsible for the sometimes slower processing of trucks, Bursa daily reports quoting Constanţa Grains & Intermodal Hub, one of the participants in a debate organised by Tranzit magazine on July 7 in Bucharest.

Specifically, the terminal operator decided immediately after February 24 to store in Constanta all the containers that should have reached the blockaded Ukrainian port of Odesa for as long as needed. Most of the containers have been shipped since then, but there are still containers that were not moved for five months.

The daily did not name the entities involved in the operation of the Constanta Port container terminal, but pointed to the Constanta South terminal owned by DP World.

The terminal operator reportedly succeeded in lowering the utilisation rate of the storage capacity (thus smoothing the traffic) by introducing a surcharge that depends on the occupancy rate.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Emerging markets see $4bn of outflows in June as global recession fears grow

Tougher times ahead for Emerging Europe

Spending by Ukrainian refugees helps push up Romania's retail sales in May

News

Hungarian central bank scrambles to prop up sinking forint

MNB hikes its one-week deposit rate by 200 bps to 9.75%, and strongly hints it would raise the base rate at its next meeting on July 12.

Poland’s central bank delivers a surprisingly low interest hike amid recession fears

The National Bank of Poland increased its reference rate by 50bp to 6.5%, below market expectations for a hike of 75bp at least.

Kazakh president orders diversification of oil supply routes after Russia’s CPC suspension order

A Russian court ordered the Caspian Pipeline Consortium to suspend activity for 30 days after the Kazakh president pledged to help Europe restore its energy supplies.

Ukraine is running out of money and Naftogaz is close to a bond default

Ukraine’s state-owned oil and gas company is likely to default, leading many to speculate that Ukraine will default later this year as the government struggles to pay for the war.

Less than 5% of German companies decided to quit the Russian market

Less than 5% of German companies have decided to leave the Russian market as a result of the war, as other foreign brands quit Russia en masse.

Hungarian central bank scrambles to prop up sinking forint
15 hours ago
Poland’s central bank delivers a surprisingly low interest hike amid recession fears
19 hours ago
Kazakh president orders diversification of oil supply routes after Russia’s CPC suspension order
19 hours ago
Ukraine is running out of money and Naftogaz is close to a bond default
1 day ago
Less than 5% of German companies decided to quit the Russian market
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    7 days ago
  2. Uzbekistan declares state of emergency in Karakalpakstan over Nukus protests
    5 days ago
  3. CENTRAL ASIA BLOG: Tashkent’s deadly miscalculation in Karakalpakstan
    3 days ago
  4. Kremlin VTB bank to be hit by investor class action for seizing foreign shares
    2 days ago
  5. Protesters march in Uzbekistan’s Karakalpakstan to defend right to secession
    6 days ago
  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    13 days ago
  2. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    20 days ago
  3. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    8 days ago
  4. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    7 days ago
  5. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss