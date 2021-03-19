Romanian furniture and home decor e-retailer Vivre to issue €7mn bonds

Romanian furniture and home decor e-retailer Vivre to issue €7mn bonds
By bne IntelliNews March 19, 2021

Romania-based Vivre Deco, one of the largest online home and decor retailers in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), is preparing to issue a new series of bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

It plans to raise up to €7mn, twice the amount it got from a similar private placement a year ago that was also listed on the BVB.

The company is the first business in the e-commerce sector that listed euro-denominated bonds on BVB.

The company, launched in 2012 by a group of local entrepreneurs, now operates in nine markets in the region — Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia. 

In 2020, the company generated operating revenues amounting to RON295mn (€61mn), 50% more than in 2019. Its Ebitda reached RON17.1mn last year.

"The Ebitda margin more than doubled from 2019, when it reached RON6.86mn," the company's report reads.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia to block Twitter in 30 days if it doesn't comply with orders, boosting the domestic tech industry

North Macedonia edits video for Eurovision entry after controversy over Bulgarian flag image

Yandex launches Coursera’s first data-labelling course with Toloka

Tech

Yandex launches Coursera’s first data-labelling course with Toloka

NASDAQ-listed tech giant Yandex, which includes over 90 mobile apps, services and products, is launching the world’s first online course to address the growing need for data labelling

Mail.Ru pursues gaming expansion on US market

Earlier this month My.Games, a branch of LSE-listed Mail.ru Group, and its associated investment vehicle MGCV, announced “a strategic agreement” with Pizza Club Games

Russian direct sales giant Faberlic acquires Sports.ru to develop vertical communities

An investment fund controlled by Alexey Nechaev, the founder of Russian direct sales leader Faberlic, has acquired Sports.ru with affiliated blogging and marketing assets.

Russia restrains Twitter’s speed and sues other social media over illegal content

The Russian Internet and telecom regulator Roskomnadzor announced on March 10 the first steps to disrupt Twitter’s speed within the country for failing to remove banned content.

Facebook says ads from Albanian political parties should be transparent

Ahead of April general election, social media giant says all electoral and political ads in Albania must come from authorised advertisers.

Yandex launches Coursera’s first data-labelling course with Toloka
4 days ago
Mail.Ru pursues gaming expansion on US market
5 days ago
Russian direct sales giant Faberlic acquires Sports.ru to develop vertical communities
9 days ago
Russia restrains Twitter’s speed and sues other social media over illegal content
9 days ago
Facebook says ads from Albanian political parties should be transparent
9 days ago

Most Read

  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    22 days ago
  2. Blinken says China and Russia are problems to be addressed
    3 days ago
  3. Rising inflation in Emerging Europe poses dilemma for central banks
    2 days ago
  4. Multinational firms under pressure to break ties with Belarus
    5 days ago
  5. TIM ASH: Is sanctioning Russian sovereign debt such a big deal?
    1 day ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    22 days ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    16 days ago
  3. LONG READ: Czechs reassess their Habsburg legacy
    26 days ago
  4. COMMENT: Why critics are asking if Inner Mongolia is the next Tibet or Xinjiang
    22 days ago
  5. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss