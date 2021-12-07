Romanian software producer Arobs lists shares on Bucharest Exchange

Romanian software producer Arobs lists shares on Bucharest Exchange
By bne IntelliNews December 7, 2021

The shares of Romanian software developer Arobs Transilvania Software have been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and closed the first trading day, December 6, at a price of RON1.94 — 43% higher compared to the private placement.

Arobs Transilvania Software was founded in 1998 by its current CEO and main shareholder Voicu Oprean.

At the closing price of December 6,  the company has a capitalisation of RON884mn (€176mn) and is traded at a PER ratio (compared to the profit of RON40.4mn in 2020) of 22x.

The company sold a package of 54.7mn shares in a private placement held in October 2021, accounting ex-post deal for 12% of the company’s capital, for a total price of RON74.2mn.

The private placement and listing of Arobs shares were carried out with the support of BRK Financial Group.

Arobs specialises in providing customised software solutions, based on the latest technologies, and also has multiple software solutions that have a strong presence on the Romanian market and in Central and Southeast Europe.

The company is headquartered in Cluj-Napoca, with regional operational offices in Bucharest, Iasi, Targu Mures, Baia Mare, Suceava and Arad, as well as seven branches abroad.

The company currently has over 950 employees and collaborators and provides services and software solutions to over 8,000 customers in 14 countries around the world.

In 2020, Arobs Transilvania Software registered, at an individual level, a turnover of RON154.5mn, an Ebitda of RON46.6mn and a net profit of RON40.4mn.

For the year 2021, the company estimates revenues at a consolidated level in the Arobs Group amounting to RON192.7mn and consolidated Ebitda of RON52.8mn.

