Romanian tech startup promises to 'change the face of events'

[FLOW] OS, a startup launched by the founder of software developer Trencadis, Radu Negulescu, announced on November 3 that it is making progress with a platform that promises to “change the face of both online and hybrid events as we know them today”.

Demand for technology to bring offline events online has increased sharply since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in spring 2020.

[FLOW] OS says in a press release it is creating a new way to enable real social interactions in the virtual space. Its platform allows offline events to move online without compromising the experience for attendees.

The startup has already hosted two events, most recently UCL’s Finance Conference in London, the largest student-led conference in the EMEA region, attended by 550 participants. This followed a successful launch with the hosting of this year’s Unfinished Festival, a multi-disciplinary event, which up until 2019 had been exclusively held offline.

“Our core purpose was to deliver a fully customised platform that declutters the user’s online ecosystem, bringing all the necessary tools and information into one intuitive and easy to navigate space that puts the event itself at the very centre of the experience. The results delivered for our first two events are testimony to the platform’s efficiency and the quality of the team behind its implementation,” said Negulescu.