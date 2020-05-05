Romanian UiPath partner Future WorkForce deploys robots in banks

Romanian UiPath partner Future WorkForce deploys robots in banks
OTP Bank is one of Future WorkForce's clients.
By bne IntelliNews May 5, 2020

Romanian start-up Future WorkForce, a partner of leading robotic process automation company UiPath, has developed a software robot to process the requests local banks receive from clients who want to defer payment of their instalments. But the robot can do much more, Future WorkForce’s experts say.

Two of the banks in its portfolio have already integrated the robot, which now processes 240 requests every hour. A human operator needs 20 minutes to process such a request, while a robot can complete the task in a few seconds, the company said in a press release.

The software robot takes over the requests sent by customers via all digital channels of a bank: online form integrated on the website, email sent to the official address and chatbots. It follows the procedures of the credit institution aligned with the emergency decree (OUG) 37/2020.

The robot can also carry out other repetitive tasks in a bank, Future WorkForce says.

