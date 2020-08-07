Rosstat reported that CPI grew 0.4% m/m in July, bringing the annualized inflation rate to 3.4% y/y.

Rosstat reported that CPI grew 0.4% m/m in July, bringing the annualized inflation rate to 3.4% y/y.
Rosstat reported that CPI grew 0.4% m/m in July, bringing the annualized inflation rate to 3.4% y/y. If inflation stays at the same level the CBR may cut rates in August by 25-50bp
By bne IntelliNews August 7, 2020

Rosstat reported that CPI grew 0.4% m/m in July, bringing the annualized inflation rate to 3.4% y/y.

The prime drivers for inflation were hikes in the cost of communal services (2.1% m/m) while the biggest deflationary factor were prices of fresh vegetables and fruit (-2.5% m/m).

Overall, last month, food became less expensive by 0.1% m/m, prices of non-food consumer goods increased by 0.3% m/m and the cost of services to the population rose by 1% m/m.

A rise in inflation in July was fully expected. However, it will be only in late-Aug/Sept when the strength of seasonal food deflation will determine the future price trend and the CBR’s ability to ease its monetary policy further.

The rate of seasonal food deflation will set the framework for CBR policy. In the first week of August, w/w inflation stood at zero, matching forecasts. If this trend continues through the end of the month, annualized CPI rate will rise to 3.7% y/y. However, the government and CBR expect to see an acceleration in seasonal deflation: the Economy Ministry forecasts that consumer prices could fall by 0.1-0.2% m/m in August. If this is the case, then with y/y inflation hovering at 3.5% y/y, the CBR will have room to cut its benchmark rate by 25-50bp.

“We doubt this will happen: we see inflation rising to 3.9-4% y/y in September-October, which could force the CBR to keep its rate unchanged at least until the end of the year,” BSC Global Markets chief economist Vladimir Tikhomirov said in a note.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ratings agencies serve warnings to Turkey in lira battle, officials told to stop “muddling through”

BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: The lira hits the canvas

VTB Capital sees complications with viability of Tajik eurobond amid weakening sovereign profile

Data

Ukraine's international reserves rose to $28.8bn in July

In July 2020, Ukraine's international reserves increased by 1.0% to $28.802bn (in equivalent), the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) announced on August 7.

Ukraine GDP dropped 6.5% y/y in 1H20, ministry estimates

Ukraine’s real GDP dropped 6.5% y/y in 1H20, deepening from estimated 5.9% y/y decline in 5M20, according to an estimate published on Aug. 6 in the report of the Ministry of Economic Development. In 2Q20, GDP collapsed 11.0% y/y

Turkish manufacturing saw sharp expansion in output and new orders July PMI data shows

The growth “will help to claw back some of the output lost” during the pandemic-triggered downturn “but will have to be sustained for a longer period for a full recovery to be secured”, says IHS Markit.

Moscow’s Watcom shopping index almost back to normal as shoppers return to Moscow's malls

Moscow’s Watcom shopping index has recovered almost all of the ground lost during the lockdown in spring as Russian consumers have returned to the top malls in the capital.

Russian manufacturing PMI remains under pressure in July

The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Managers Index) has remained under pressure in July, posting 48.4, down from the 49.4 seen in June, IHS Markit reported on August 3.

Ukraine's international reserves rose to $28.8bn in July
14 hours ago
Ukraine GDP dropped 6.5% y/y in 1H20, ministry estimates
14 hours ago
Turkish manufacturing saw sharp expansion in output and new orders July PMI data shows
3 days ago
Moscow’s Watcom shopping index almost back to normal as shoppers return to Moscow's malls
4 days ago
Russian manufacturing PMI remains under pressure in July
4 days ago

Most Read

  1. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    2 days ago
  2. Lukashenko postpones state of the nation speech as health fails
    5 days ago
  3. Turkish doctors dispute official coronavirus infections count
    3 days ago
  4. CAUCASUS BLOG: With Aliyev on the rampage, flickering hopes of democracy in Azerbaijan could sputter out
    7 days ago
  5. Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia
    11 days ago
  1. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    12 days ago
  2. Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia
    11 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    1 month ago
  4. Poland presents its first electric vehicle Izera
    9 days ago
  5. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    2 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss