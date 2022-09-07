Russia-China trade up by a third this year, on course for $200bn

Russia-China trade up by a third this year, on course for $200bn
Russo-Chinese trade was up by nearly a third in the first eight months of this year to $117bn and Putin says the pair are on course to achieve the long-established goal of $200bn of turnover. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews September 7, 2022

Russo-Chinese trade turnover was up by 31.4% in the first eight months of this year to $117bn and is on course to hit $200bn, the General Administration of Customs (GAC) of China reported on September 7.

Total trade turnover hit a new record of $146.9bn in 2021 as both sides have striven to reach the goal of increasing trade to $200bn set several years ago.

China’s exports to Russia rose by 8.5% in the reporting period to $44.26bn, while imports of Russian goods and services climbed by 50.7% to $72.95bn, according to released data, reported Tass.

In August, trade turnover between the two countries totalled $19.21bn, with Chinese exports reaching $7.99bn, while imports totalling $11.21bn.

Last year trade turnover between Russia and China gained 35.8% to $146.88bn.

Russia and China can soon reach the $200bn level in mutual trade, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Chinese National People's Congress Li Zhanshu at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

"The trade turnover is growing. It increased significantly by 36% last year and reached as much as $140bn. It continues growing; it gained 30% more during the first six months of the year," Putin said. "To all appearance, we will indeed reach $200bn soon as we desired," the Russian leader added.

However, there have been problems with trade this year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and imports from China have fallen heavily, while exports to China remain strong. Investments by China into Russia have also stopped since the war began.

China is wary of getting too close to Russia, as its biggest export market remains the EU and US, thus exposing it to sanctions risk. However, Russia has few other large markets to turn to.

(chart)

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

China expands vocational training centres to Central Asia

Kazakhstan: Spectre of Chinese control over oil and gas largely illusory

bneGREEN: Europe pays spiralling LNG prices to fill storages

Data

Ukraine’s international reserves have increased by almost 14% in August to $25.4bn

The gross international reserves of the Ukrainian central bank rose 13.6% in August to $25.44bn after the country received billions of dollars in support from its international partners and started to see the benefit from frozen debt payment deals.

Russia’s car sales down 62% in August, recovery in AvtoVaz

The sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) in Russia in August 2022 dropped by 62% year on year to 41,700 vehicles (chart), according to Association of European Businesses.

Easing inflation supports hopes for rate cuts by year-end in Georgia

Annual inflation rate eased to 10.9% y/y in August from the peak level of 13.9% in May.

Retail sales growth slows in Hungary as food inflation surges to 30%

Adjusted for calendar year effects, retail sales increased by 4.3% y/y and 0.5% m/m.

Romania’s retail sales resilient to inflation, up 2.5% y/y in July

Households’ purchasing power is being eroded by the rising inflation, but people keep spending as they expect even higher prices in future.

Ukraine’s international reserves have increased by almost 14% in August to $25.4bn
13 hours ago
Russia’s car sales down 62% in August, recovery in AvtoVaz
13 hours ago
Easing inflation supports hopes for rate cuts by year-end in Georgia
1 day ago
Retail sales growth slows in Hungary as food inflation surges to 30%
1 day ago
Romania’s retail sales resilient to inflation, up 2.5% y/y in July
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Zelenskiy tells Russian troops in Kherson to run for their lives as Ukraine mounts major counterattack
    8 days ago
  2. Czech and German authorities disrupt network exporting Novichok chemicals to Russia
    5 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Economic war phase 2
    2 days ago
  4. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    21 days ago
  5. Billionaires Kretinsky and Tkac face UK security scrutiny over Royal Mail shares
    9 days ago
  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    26 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    30 days ago
  3. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    30 days ago
  4. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    21 days ago
  5. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    18 days ago

Reports

Dismiss