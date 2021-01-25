Western Balkans citizens legally resident in EU equal to 14% of region’s population
International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has stripped Belarus of the right to hold the World Championship this year
Alexei Navalny arrested on arrival as he returns home
LONG READ: The oligarch problem
Russia's NorNickel adopts blockchain for supply chain management
Russia goes ahead with eSIM technology
Russia's retailer X5 Group posts 13% sales growth in 4Q20
MOSCOW BLOG: Has Navalny started a revolution?
National Bank of Ukraine retains a key policy rate at 6%, the outlook of the CPI deteriorates
Western Balkans and Ukraine urged to scrutinise coal subsidies
Oligarchs trying to derail Ukraine’s privatisation programme, warns the head of Ukraine’s State Property Fund
VISEGRAD BLOG: Central Europe's populists need a new strategy for Biden
OUTLOOK 2021 Lithuania
EBRD says loan to Estonia’s controversial Porto Franco project was never disbursed
Czech MPs pass protectionist food law in violation of EU rules
M&A in Central and Eastern Europe fell 16% in value in 2020, says CMS report
Hungarian vehicle makers hit by supply chain shortage
COVID-19 and Trump’s indifference helped human rights abusers in 2020
OUTLOOK 2021 Poland
OUTLOOK 2021 Slovakia
BRICKS & MORTAR: Rosier future beckons for CEE retailers after year of change and disruption
FDI inflows to CEE down 58% in 1H20 but rebound expected
BALKAN BLOG: Superstition and resentment surround vaccination plans
Albania needs reforms for e-commerce to thrive, says World Bank
BALKAN BLOG: US approach to switch from quick-fix dealmaking to experience and cooperation
Bosnia's exports in 2020 amounted to BAM10.5bn, trade deficit to BAM6.3bn
Retailers and restaurant owners threaten protests in Bulgaria if reopening is delayed
Bulgaria's Biodit first company to IPO on new BEAM market
Bulgaria’s government considers gradual easing of COVID-related restrictions
Spring lockdown caused spike in online transactions in Croatia
ING: Growth in the Balkans: from zero to hero again?
Labour demand down 28% y/y in Croatia in 2020
OUTLOOK 2021 Moldova
Storming parliaments: New Europe's greatest hits
World Bank revises projection for Moldova’s 2020 GDP decline to 7.2%
North Macedonia plans to cut personal income tax in IT sector to zero in 2023
Romania government to pursue “ambitious” timetable for justice reforms
Private finance mobilised by development banks up 9% to $175bn in 2019
OUTLOOK 2021 Romania
OUTLOOK 2021 Slovenia
Slovenia’s opposition files no-confidence motion against Jansa cabinet
Slovenia’s government to release funds to news agency STA after EU pressure
UK Moneyhub picks Slovenia for post-Brexit European base
D’S Damat franchise deals ‘show Turkey’s hard-pressed mall operators becoming their own tenants’
Turkey’s benchmark rate held as concerns over faltering recovery come to fore
Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
CAUCASUS BLOG : What can Biden offer the Caucasus and Stans, all but forgotten about by Trump?
Armenia ‘to extend life of its 1970s Metsamor nuclear power plant after 2026’
OUTLOOK 2021 Armenia
COMMENT: Record high debt levels will slow post-coronavirus recovery, threaten some countries' financial stability, says IIF
OUTLOOK 2021 Georgia
Iran’s President Khamenei menaces private citizen Trump
Iran’s technology minister indicted for failing to properly implement internet censorship
No US move to rejoin Iran nuclear deal imminent, say Biden national security nominees
TEHRAN BLOG: Will Biden bet on a quick return to the Iran nuclear deal?
Central Asia vaccination plans underwhelm, but governments look unruffled
Fears of authoritarianism as Kyrgyz populist wins landslide and backing for ‘Khanstitution’
OUTLOOK 2021 Mongolia
Mongolia's PM quits amid protests over treatment of mother with coronavirus and newborn baby
Mongolia's winter dzud set to be one of most extreme on record says Red Cross
Mongolian coal exports to China paralysed as Beijing demands virus testing of truck drivers
OUTLOOK 2021 Tajikistan
OUTLOOK 2021 Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan: How the Grinch stole New Year
COMMENT: Uzbekistan is being transformed, but where are the democratic reforms?
Download the pdf version
More...
Russian mobile phone operators are exploring the promising eSIM technology, but the government's attempts to control and centralise the technology are likely to create hurdles.
The communication ministry recently unveiled plans to create a storage system for user profiles of virtual mobile phone SIM cards based on eSIM technology, explaining it by the need to ensure better protection of subscriber data.
The task will be carried out by the central research institute for communications, which is part of the communications ministry and is known under the Russian acronym TsNIIS.
eSIM technology facilitates the creation of virtual SIM cards, which allows mobile phone subscribers to simultaneously use the services of several operators. Over the coming years, this tech, which is already supported by dozens of mobile devices available on the market, is expected to replace traditional, physical SIM cards.
However, there is no legal basis for the use of eSIM in Russia at this point. Russian mobile phone operators use various solutions for storing virtual SIM card profiles, including those developed by foreign companies – something that Russian authorities have been uneasy about in recent years.
Therefore, TsNIIS offered to create and manage a centralised platform for storing eSIM user profile info, based on locally developed software. If the idea is accepted, all Russian mobile phone operators will be obliged use the database.
The Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media has supported the idea but said the operator of the eSIM platform will have to be selected by means of an open tender, Kommersant reported.
Meanwhile, the concept of a platform suggested by TsNIIS contradicts the decentralisation drive, which has been the trend in the global IT industry over the last few years.
Russian mobile phone operators have said that decentralised storage of eSIM profile info by different companies is more secure, while operators could also create their own platforms.
Apparently, TsNIIS is looking for a greater role in the adoption of eSIM technology. In the spring of 2020, the communications ministry reportedly began looking for a company to be put in charge of the eSIM roll-out in the country, and TsNIIS was considered as a possible contender, RBC reported.
While the authorities are trying to come up with a way to control the promising eSIM segment, Russian operators already tested the technology last summer. VEON (formerly Vimpelcom) and Megafon offered their users the eSIM option in July 2020.
Unlike regular physical SIM cards, a customer doesn’t have to visit a mobile phone operator's outlet or have a SIM card delivered to them. Connection to a cellular network takes only a few minutes and is done remotely.
eSIM technology is already available on iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, as well as on some Samsung, Huawei and Honor smartphones and Apple smart watches.
Experts predict that the use of eSIM technology will step up in the years to come and has the potential to revolutionise the mobile phone sector.
However, Russian mobile phone operators might face another obstacle in addition to the requirement to use a centralised eSIM user profile database. Last year, authorities announced plans to launch a major nationwide scheme for remote biometrical identification of all telecom service users.
Apart from the system's cost of RUB10mn ($136mn) a year, which will be passed on to the telecom operators, the very concept would put in question the remote connection of users who are not Russian residents and the operability of the eSIM functionality in general.
Reportedly, the scheme is being pushed by state-run Rostelectom, which has been appointed the operator of the national biometric identification system.
-
This article is part of bne IntelliNews coverage of technology, blockchain, fintech, cryptocurrencies and the new economy. Sign up for the free monthly newsletter bneTech here, or read more tech stories on the website here.
Read the latest issue of bneTech here
https://online.flipbuilder.com/myab/eqmu/
Sign up for free here
https://to989.infusionsoft.com/app/form/sub-bnetech-sign-up
bne’s tech section online
http://www.intellinews.com/tech/
Register
here to continue reading this article
and 5 more for free or purchase
12 months full website access including
the bne Magazine for just $250/year.
Register to read the bne monthly magazine for
free:
Already registered
Password could contain only
a-z0-9\+*?[^]$(){}=!<>|:-_ characters
and have 8-20 symbols length.
Please complete your registration by confirming your
email address.
A confirmation email has been sent to the email
address you provided.
Forgotten
password?
Email field
can't be empty.
No user with
this email address.
Access recovery request has expired, or you are using
the wrong recovery token. Please, try again.
Access recover request has expired.
Please, try again.
To continue viewing our content you need to complete
the registration process.
Please look for an email that was sent to
with the subject line
"Confirmation bne IntelliNews access". This email will have
instructions on how to complete registration
process. Please check in your "Junk" folder in
case this communication was misdirected in your
email system.
If you have any questions please contact us at sales@intellinews.com
Sorry, but you have used all your free articles fro
this month for bne IntelliNews. Subscribe
to continue reading for only $119 per year.
Your subscription includes:
For the meantime we are also offering a free
subscription to
bne's
digital weekly newspaper to subscribers to
the online package.
Click here for more subscription options,
including to the print version of our
flagship monthly magazine:
More subscription
options
Take a trial to our premium daily news
service aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging
Europe:
Get
IntelliNews PRO
For any other enquiries about our
products or corporate discounts please
contact us at
sales@intellinews.com
If you no longer wish to receive
our emails,
unsubscribe here.
Magazine annual
electronic subscription
Magazine annual print
subscription
Website & Archive
annual subscription
Combined package: web
access & magazine print
annual subscription
Take a trial to our premium daily news service
aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging Europe:
Get IntelliNews
PRO