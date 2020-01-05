Russia resumes oil deliveries to Belarus after new supply deal agreed

By Ben Aris in Berlin January 5, 2020

Russia has restarted deliveries of oil to Belarus’ two refineries after suspending them in the first week of January after the two countries failed to agree on a new supply contract, BelTA reported on January 4 citing deputy chairman of the Belneftekhim concern Vladimir Sizov.

Russia resumed pumping oil, a major money earner for the Belarusian budget, after Russia made new concessions on prices, according to reports.

“Today at 05.05 p.m. pumping units have already been switched on and oil is being delivered to [oil refinery] OJSC Naftan. As the route orders are drawn up, the volume will be added and deliveries will also be made for the Mozyr Oil Refinery,” Sizov said.

Oil supplies were cut off for a total of four days immediately after New Year’s Eve. Production at the two refineries was cut to a technical minimum and the sale of petroleum products abroad was  temporarily abandoned.

Minsk and Moscow have been negotiating a new five-year supply deal all year, which expired on December 31. The talks have been particularly fraught as Russia has changed the way oil is taxed as part of the so-called tax manoeuvre that in effect ends energy subsidies for Minsk that are worth billions of dollars a year. Minsk has been holding out for compensation but Moscow has refused. Most of the details of the new deal were not make public.

Oil supplies were resumed on the morning of January 4 after talks between the two countries' prime ministers. Belarus says that the initial volumes will be enough to load oil refineries by the end of January. According to the new agreement, Minsk will receive raw materials without having to pay producers the so-called premium bonus of $10 for each tonne of oil.

Previously, Belarus paid this allowance to manufacturers, which cost the budget more than $200mn annually. However, Minsk has now decided to cut the payments in order to reduce losses from Russia’s tax manoeuvre, reports Belarusian broadcaster Current Time.

Croatia embarks on first EU Council presidency

The EU’s newest member Croatia started its first six month presidency of the European Council on January 1.

Zoran Milanovic defeats incumbent to become Croatia’s new president

Former prime minister Milanovic elected as Croatia takes on the presidency of the EU Council for six months expected to see the adoption of the next EU budget and the UK's exit from the bloc.

Soleimani assassination: Iraqi parliament votes to expel US troops and Iran ends nuclear deal commitments

Hundreds of thousands of mourners take to streets in Iranian cities. Chants of “Iran’s wearing black, revenge, revenge”. Suggestions Tehran may seek a strategic vengeance in putting an end to US presence in region.

North Macedonia elects interim government ahead of snap election

Opposition politicians joins ruling party in interim government after PM Zoran Zaev stepped down following the EU’s failure to set a date to start accession negotiations.

Hungary’s state electricity company buys out loss-making power plant from oligarch

The sale came at the right time for oligarch Lorinc Meszaros, as Matrai Eromu’s preferential agreement with former owner RWE on carbon prices will expire in 2021, and its future is also in danger due to tighter rules on EU carbon-powered plants.

