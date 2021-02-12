Russia's CBR defies IMF, keeps rate flat, ends cutting cycle

Russia's CBR defies IMF, keeps rate flat, ends cutting cycle
By bne IntelliNews February 12, 2021

The board of the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) resolved to keep the key interest rate unchanged at 4.25% at the first policy meeting of 2021 held on February 12. This makes it the fourth time in a row that the CBR has kept the rate flat since September 2020, after a cutting cycle of 2 percentage points last year.

The CBR has expectedly defied the recommendations of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that earlier this week suggested that the CBR had room to cut 50bp off interest rates to boost growth in the coming months despite surging inflation.

Instead, as anticipated by domestic analysts, the regulator remained focused on inflationary risks, maintained the rate flat and has walked back its previous guidance on the horizon of the monetary easing cycle.

As reported by bne IntelliNews, inflation in Russia breached the 4% target of the central bank at 4.9% for 2020 and remained elevated at over 5% in January, prompting the government to put price caps on certain food categories.

In an accompanying statement the CBR indeed noted that disinflationary risks are no longer dominant over the 12-month horizon, while the inflation forecast for 2021 is revised upwards to 3.7%-4.2%. Food prices remained elevated in January, while global vaccination efforts and expectations of fiscal stimulus in some countries had pushed the prices on the financial markets up, the CBR commented.

The analysts at Sovcombank noted on February 12 that the CBR has maintained the key rate below the neutral range of 5-6%. Previously the CBR head Elvira Nabuillina guided that a return to the neutral monetary policy would be possible in 2022.

In the latest press release, the CBR commented that it will still determine the dates and the pace of return to the neutral monetary policy. The end of the monetary easing cycle was confirmed by the Governor of the CBR Elvira Nabuillina, who said at a press conference on February 12 that there was no more space for further interest rate cuts, but that the policy is likely to remain neutral throughout 2021.

"Although CBR’s rhetoric has become more hawkish, we think that monetary authorities might keep the key rate on hold through 2021, with the first rate hikes only coming in 1H22," Sova Capital commented on February 12.

Sova Capital believes it is "too early to discuss rate hikes, while the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in September 2020-January 2021 could have a serious effect on the labour force." 

This, in turn, could mean a more gradual recovery versus CBR’s expectations of 3-4% year-on-year growth in 2021 (Sova forecasts GDP growth of 2.8% y/y). "At the same time, a milder-than-expected fiscal consolidation could support the recovery in growth," Sova analysts note, while expecting the first rate hikes coming in 1H22.

Sovcombank analysts believe, however, that should inflationary pressures persist, and the ruble be subject to another round of geopolitical pressure, the CBR could push the key rate to 5% in 2021 instead.

Previously Renaissance Capital analysts maintained the call on the earlier start of the CBR’s policy normalisation cycle in mid-2021, but after the meeting RenCap analyst Sofya Donets suggested that first 25bp key interest rate hike could come in June 2021, with possible increase to 5.5% by the end of the year. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Polish GDP falls 2.8% y/y in Q4, flash estimate shows

TURKEY INSIGHT: Short termists start taking profits with ‘normalisation’ story oversold

Albania’s budget deficit at 25-year high in 2020

Data

Polish GDP falls 2.8% y/y in Q4, flash estimate shows

The reading shows Poland’s economy taking a dip again after recovering in the third quarter after the spring COVID-19 lockdown.

Romania’s industry returns to growth in December

Romania's industrial production index posts positive growth for only the second time since May 2019.

Albania’s budget deficit at 25-year high in 2020

Economy shrank during the strict spring 2020 lockdown, while the government had to hike spending to support the economy and rebuild after the 2019 earthquake.

Bulgaria’s industrial production falls 3.3% y/y in December

Production was affected the coronavirus pandemic and the tough restrictions imposed by the government to contain the spread of the virus.

IMF says CBR has room to cut 50bp off interest rates this week

Economists at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) say that the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) has room to cut 50bp off interest rates to boost growth in the coming months despite surging inflation.

Polish GDP falls 2.8% y/y in Q4, flash estimate shows
4 hours ago
Romania’s industry returns to growth in December
5 hours ago
Albania’s budget deficit at 25-year high in 2020
1 day ago
Bulgaria’s industrial production falls 3.3% y/y in December
4 days ago
IMF says CBR has room to cut 50bp off interest rates this week
5 days ago

Most Read

  1. MOSCOW BLOG: Kremlin lays out new rules of the game for post-Trump relations
    8 days ago
  2. Ukraine bans Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine
    3 days ago
  3. BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Soft power in the Balkans, hard power in the Caucasus
    7 days ago
  4. Albania and Montenegro impose curfews as coronavirus cases rise sharply
    4 days ago
  5. CENTRAL ASIA BLOG: Is Turkmenistan about to blow up?
    4 days ago
  1. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    17 days ago
  2. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    25 days ago
  3. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    28 days ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Kremlin lays out new rules of the game for post-Trump relations
    8 days ago
  5. Tehran Stock Exchange chief quits amid “Black Monday” fury
    26 days ago

Reports

Dismiss