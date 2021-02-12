Russia's CBR defies IMF, keeps rate flat, to watch inflation

Russia's CBR defies IMF, keeps rate flat, to watch inflation
By bne IntelliNews February 12, 2021

The board of the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) resolved to keep the key interest rate unchanged at 4.25% at the first policy meeting of 2021 held on February 12. This makes it the fourth time in a row that the CBR has kept the rate flat since September 2020, after a cutting cycle of 2 percentage points last year.

The CBR has expectedly defied the recommendations of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that earlier this week suggested that the CBR had room to cut 50bp off interest rates to boost growth in the coming months despite surging inflation.

Instead, as anticipated by domestic analysts, the regulator remained focused on inflationary risks, maintained the rate flat and has walked back its previous guidance on the horizon of the monetary easing cycle.

As reported by bne IntelliNews, inflation in Russia breached the 4% target of the central bank at 4.9% for 2020 and remained elevated at over 5% in January, prompting the government to put price caps on certain food categories.

In an accompanying statement the CBR indeed noted that disinflationary risks are no longer dominant over the 12-month horizon, while the inflation forecast for 2021 is revised upwards to 3.7%-4.2%. Food prices remained elevated in January, while global vaccination efforts and expectations of fiscal stimulus in some countries pushed the prices on the financial markets up, the CBR commented.

The analysts at Sovcombank noted on February 12 that the CBR maintains the key rate below the neutral range of 5-6%. Previously the CBR head Elvira Nabuillina guided that a return to the neutral monetary policy is possible in 2022.

In the latest press release, the CBR commented that it will still determine the dates and the pace of return to the neutral monetary policy. Sovcombank believes that should inflationary pressures persist, and the ruble be subject to another round of geopolitical pressure, the CBR could push the key rate to 5% already in 2020.

Previously Renaissance Capital analysts maintained the call on the earlier start of the CBR’s policy normalisation cycle in mid-2021. Sberbank CIB and Sova Capital analysts expected the next hike cycle to commence in mid-2022.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

CENTRAL ASIA BLOG: Is Turkmenistan about to blow up?

COMMENT: IMF concludes 2020 Article IV consultations with Russia.

IMF says CBR has room to cut 50bp off interest rates this week

Data

Bulgaria’s industrial production falls 3.3% y/y in December

Production was affected the coronavirus pandemic and the tough restrictions imposed by the government to contain the spread of the virus.

IMF says CBR has room to cut 50bp off interest rates this week

Economists at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) say that the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) has room to cut 50bp off interest rates to boost growth in the coming months despite surging inflation.

Poland’s recession “one of the world’s mildest”, PM Morawiecki boasts

The COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic-induced recession in Poland is one of the “mildest in the world,” the Polish Prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on February 9.

Romania’s exports strengthen in Q4 after three quarters of decline

1.3% rise in exports in 4Q20 wasn't strong enough to offset the sharp contraction of exports during the lockdown.

Polish wages grow 5% y/y in Q4

Outlook for the job market and for further wage growth is improving following weeks of near-complete lockdown.

Bulgaria’s industrial production falls 3.3% y/y in December
1 day ago
IMF says CBR has room to cut 50bp off interest rates this week
2 days ago
Poland’s recession “one of the world’s mildest”, PM Morawiecki boasts
2 days ago
Romania’s exports strengthen in Q4 after three quarters of decline
2 days ago
Polish wages grow 5% y/y in Q4
3 days ago

Most Read

  1. MOSCOW BLOG: Kremlin lays out new rules of the game for post-Trump relations
    6 days ago
  2. The EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell slated by critics for not holding Russia to account over Navalny's jailing
    7 days ago
  3. Ukraine bans Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine
    1 day ago
  4. Russian government launches a National Projects 2.0 revamp
    7 days ago
  5. BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Soft power in the Balkans, hard power in the Caucasus
    4 days ago
  1. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    14 days ago
  2. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    22 days ago
  3. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    25 days ago
  4. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    30 days ago
  5. MOSCOW BLOG: Kremlin lays out new rules of the game for post-Trump relations
    6 days ago

Reports

Dismiss