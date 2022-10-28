Russia’s CBR keeps key rate flat at 7.5% on escalating uncertainty

Russia’s CBR keeps key rate flat at 7.5% on escalating uncertainty
The CBR kept rates on hold at 7.5% at its October meeting, as the regulator struggle to rein in inflation, but at the same time wants to promote growth. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews October 28, 2022

The board of the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) has resolved to maintain the key interest rate flat at 7.5% at the policy meeting of October 28, making no key rate cut for the first time in six months, as expected by the market.

The 7.5% rate will remain in place at least until December 16, the date of the last scheduled policy meeting of the year, unless the CBR makes an unscheduled emergency rate move (it did so on three occasions in 2022).

To remind, the CBR has previously lowered the rate six times in a row since mid-March from an initial emergency rate of 20%. The CBR more than doubled the interest rate to 20% on February 28, a few days after Russian forces crossed the border into Ukraine, to contain the inevitable shock to the currency and to contain soaring inflation. The fast action seems to have worked, as inflation had begun to fall from its peak of 17.8% in April to 13.7% in September (chart).

In September, the CBR resolved to cut the key interest rate by 50 basis points (bp) to the pre-invasion 7.5%, making a sixth consecutive cut, but slowing the pace of rate cutting and guiding for an end of the monetary easing cycle.

The analysts expected the CBR to remain cautious in October in the face of many instability factors: “partial” military mobilisation, sharp escalation of the war in Ukraine, introduction of martial law and tapping into the National Welfare Fund (NWF) to finance the budget deficit.

Indeed, the CBR believes that pro-inflationary effects could be more pronounced than forecasted due to partial mobilisation and resulting workforce effects, as well as high inflation expectations.

“Household and business inflation expectations are at an elevated level and have risen slightly compared to the summer months," the CBR said in a press release. The propensity of Russians to save against the background of "increased general uncertainty" is seen as a counterbalancing disinflationary factor.

However, the regulator continues to see the current rate of increase in consumer prices as “generally low”, contributing to a further slowdown in annual inflation. 

The CBR is also concerned about the downside risks for Russia’s GDP growth. "Further strengthening of external trade and financial constraints and the fragmentation of the global economy and financial system could lead to a larger-than-expected reduction in the potential of the Russian economy in the baseline scenario," the press release said. 

The CBR anticipates inflation of 12-13% by the end of 2022, 5.0%-7.0% in 2023 and 4% in 2024. In the baseline scenario, the CBR expects GDP to decrease by 3-3.5% in 2022, 1-4% in 2023 and 1.5-2% annually in 2024-2025.

The analysts surveyed by Vedomosti and RBC business daily do not expect the key interest rate to change dramatically in 2022, with only a minor 25bp reduction seen possible in December in case inflationary risks do not materialise and overall uncertainty stabilises.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kazakhstan: Oil-rich west to become green hydrogen hub

Chunky rate hike introduced in Kazakhstan as fleeing Russians drive up consumer prices

Ukraine war brings Georgia’s troubled deep sea port back on to the agenda

Data

Ukrainian refugees return home despite warnings against doing so

More than 6mn people have returned home in Ukraine despite the war raging on, according to the latest figures from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Statista reports.

Chunky rate hike introduced in Kazakhstan as fleeing Russians drive up consumer prices

Benchmark raised 150 basis points to 16%, the highest it has been in six years. Inflation stands at 19.7%.

Russian industry slides into 3% decline in September

Russian industrial output in September 2022 declined by 3.1% year on year versus a 0.1% y/y decline in August, according to the latest data from RosStat statistics agency.

Why the war in Ukraine threatens global food security

More than six weeks into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, there’s no end in sight to the conflict that has shaken the world to its very core. The war is also having major repercussions on food security.

ING: Poland sees steep deceleration in housing construction

In September, construction output increased by just 0.3% y/y, compared to a consensus of 6.6% and an increase of 6.1% in August. The decline in growth is mainly reduced building construction and may be one of the weakest elements of the economy

Ukrainian refugees return home despite warnings against doing so
28 minutes ago
Chunky rate hike introduced in Kazakhstan as fleeing Russians drive up consumer prices
1 day ago
Russian industry slides into 3% decline in September
2 days ago
Why the war in Ukraine threatens global food security
3 days ago
ING: Poland sees steep deceleration in housing construction
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Putin puts Russia into economic martial law, makes cabinet war HQs
    6 days ago
  2. Hungary’s Viktor Orban flees Budapest’s huge anti-government protest
    6 days ago
  3. Moldova faces power blackouts after Transnistria halves electricity supplies
    6 days ago
  4. ENERGY CRISIS: Gas prices down but restocking EU tanks in 2023 looks more difficult than 2022
    8 days ago
  5. The rise of Iran's drone and ballistic missile industry
    5 days ago
  1. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    22 days ago
  2. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    18 days ago
  3. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    1 month ago
  4. Poll shows Putin's popularity took hit in September but remained as high as 77%
    1 month ago
  5. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss