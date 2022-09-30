Russia’s industrial output decline slows to only 0.1% in August

Russia’s industrial output decline slows to only 0.1% in August
The shock of sanctions is wearing off as the change in Russia's industrial production for August was almost flat. However, that doesn't mean the economy is recovering. Currently it is merely moving sideways. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews September 30, 2022

Russia’s contraction in industry slowed in August after industrial production posted a mere 0.1% contraction year-on-year in August, RosStat reported on September 29.

The contraction in August was better than the still mild 0.5% y/y contraction in July. (chart) In month-on-month terms industry production grew by 1.2% in seasonally adjusted terms in August, Capital Economics reports.

Russia’s economy has been doing much better than expected in the face of the massive sanctions package imposed by the West following its invasion of Ukraine in February. Whereas most economists were predicting a GDP contraction this year of between 8% and 15% shortly after the war began, the estimates now predict a contraction of between 3% and 6%, depending on who you ask.

But the pain to the economy of sanctions is very unevenly spread and some sectors, automotive in particular, have been far worse affected than others.

“At the sector level the picture was one of more or less stagnation. Mining output growth rose from 0.9% y/y to 1.0% y/y and the downturn in manufacturing eased from -1.1% y/y to -0.8% y/y," Liam Peach, an emerging market economist with Capital Economics, said in a note.

Mining and energy remain the sectors that are holding up the rest of the economy. Oil and gas output was more or less flat in August but remains more than 3% below its February level. Most of the strength in mining was due to a rise in metal ore mining, which had contracted each month since November.

“In manufacturing, there are clear signs that the downturn is no longer deepening in many sectors, such as metals and chemicals. But at the same time, very few sectors are recovering. Motor vehicles production barely rose at all m/m and remains 50% below end-2021 levels,” Peach said.

Consumers have also been affected by a number of factors like high inflation and especially high food prices. The war has also introduced some uncertainty, which has led many consumers to hold off making big ticket purchases and depressed demand.

The contraction in retail sales deepened marginally from -8.7% y/y in July to -8.8% y/y in August, reports Capital Economics. “In seasonally adjusted terms, we estimate that sales did not rise at all m/m as a fall in food sales was offset by a pick-up in non-food sales. The big picture is that retail sales have stagnated since the initial 11% m/m slump in April, despite the sharp decline in inflation and the mild recovery in bank lending. This is likely to remain the case for many months,” said Peach.

The results tally with the government’s assessment that the worst shocks from sanctions have passed. Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the most optimistic forecast for this year’s economic performance of any one yet on September 7, saying that there will be no budget deficit this year and that economic contraction will be no more than 2.5%.

"State finances have stabilised, and I would like to note that this year’s budget will have a surplus of up to RUB0.5 trillion, around RUB485bn ($8bn) despite all dismal projections," he said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on September 7.

Capital Economics concurs with the president’s sentiment, if not with his numbers.

“Overall, the August activity data provide more evidence to suggest that Russia’s downturn has bottomed out and we think the deep 6% quarter-on-quarter contraction in GDP in Q2 will be followed by a shallower fall in Q3 (less than 1% q/q). We recently revised our forecast for the full year decline in GDP from 7% to 3%. But the economy is levelling off rather than recovering and we expect another contraction, of 2%, in 2023, particularly as tighter sanctions on Russia’s energy sector come into force,” said Peach.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kremlin preparing for a protracted conflict by putting Russian economy onto a war footing

Putin's popularity remains high, but even after a hit in September it is still at 77%

Russian men fleeing the draft are caught between suspected of being pro-Putin and Western closed-door policies

Data

Putin's popularity remains high, but even after a hit in September it is still at 77%

Since the war in Ukraine started Russian President Vladimir Putin’s approval rating has shot up and has remained consistently between 82-83%, according to the independent pollster the Levada Centre.

Russia on track to have a record-smashing grain harvest

Russia is on track to smash all previous records with the size of this year’s grain harvest. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the bumper harvest could be as big as 150mn tonnes this year on September 27.

Bosnia posts annual CPI inflation of 16.8% y/y in August

Consumer prices in the country increased the most for food and transport.

IMF sees Romania’s economy growing by 4.8% in 2022, analysts are even more bullish

Romania’s GDP is expected to grow by 4.8% in 2022 and 3.4% in 2023, “supported mainly by momentum in domestic demand”, the IMF said.

Moldova’s manufacturing activity plunges to levels not seen since lockdown

Moldova’s industrial output plunged by 14.4% y/y in July, when the activity in the manufacturing sector reached the lowest level seen in the past decade except for the March-April lockdown months in 2020.

Putin's popularity remains high, but even after a hit in September it is still at 77%
8 hours ago
Russia on track to have a record-smashing grain harvest
2 days ago
Bosnia posts annual CPI inflation of 16.8% y/y in August
2 days ago
IMF sees Romania’s economy growing by 4.8% in 2022, analysts are even more bullish
3 days ago
Moldova’s manufacturing activity plunges to levels not seen since lockdown
7 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    3 days ago
  2. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    10 days ago
  3. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    1 day ago
  4. Pressure drops in Nord Stream pipelines as gas leaks into sea
    3 days ago
  5. Kazakhstan offers Europe chance to kick its Russian uranium habit
    3 days ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    10 days ago
  2. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    17 days ago
  3. Zelenskiy tells Russian troops in Kherson to run for their lives as Ukraine mounts major counterattack
    30 days ago
  4. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    3 days ago
  5. Czech and German authorities disrupt network exporting Novichok chemicals to Russia
    28 days ago

Reports

Dismiss