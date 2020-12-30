The Insider: Kremlin creating pro-Russia party in Belarus.
Belarus’ IT industry in meltdown
Here’s Looking at EAEU: What a gas!
LONG READ: Innocent lives wrecked by the Lukashenko maelstrom
Almost nine out of ten (88%) Russians say that 2020 was harder than 2019 and the worst year since the collapse of the Soviet Union
Russia’s manufacturing PMI recovers to 49.7 in December on hopes for a 2021 bounce-back
Russian petrochemical giant Sibur closes $11bn joint venture deal to build Amur Gas Chemical plant with China’s Sinopec
Ukrainian utility DTEK launches new green strategy
The decline of Ukraine’s industrial output slowed to 0.3% y/y in November
FPRI BMB Ukraine: Zelenskiy is the political disappointment of 2020
Ukraine's November inflation rose to 3.8%
BALKAN BLOG: Women's political representation or real political power?
Recruitment in IT sector rebounds in Estonia
Transparency International warns of high corruption risk in CEE defence sectors
Christmas online shopping and home deliveries thrive in Latvia
Romanian tech entrepreneurs expand into banking sector
Czech internet platform Seznam.cz to claim €345mn damages from Google
Czechs' satisfaction with EU membership back above 50%
Expansion of Czechia's Dukovany nuclear power plant postponed
Wizz Air shares start trading on Budapest's BETa Market
Foreign investors eye bargains on distressed Budapest hotel market, but owners won't budge
Hungary's vehicle exports propel industrial output over pre-crisis level
Poland picks location for its Izera e-car plant, says production delayed until 2024
Polish coal mining sector’s loss exceeds €830mn at end-October
Poland and Hungary lift their blockade of EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund
Slovakia to invest €1.2bn in digitisation
Cisco buys Slovaka’s Sli.do
Economic sentiment in CEE falls in November as recovery momentum splutters
VISEGRAD BLOG: An easing of trade tensions but still an uncertain situation for export-oriented Central Europe
Albanian PM announces mini cabinet reshuffle
Albania's industrial output down 1.8% y/y in 3Q20
Kosovo becomes independent of Serbia’s power grid
Albanian interior minister resigns as police killing sparks violent protests
Bosnia wins procedural step in Tuzla TPP case
Bosnia’s central bank backs reforms required by IMF
Western Balkans plus Ukraine subsidised coal with over €900mn in 2018-2019
Czech companies dominate this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 50 CE
Bulgarians face locked down Christmas and New Year as health minister calls for restrictions to be extended
Bulgaria uses veto to block North Macedonia's EU enlargement process
Bulgaria’s government approves COVID-19 vaccination plan
At least seven dead in Croatia earthquake
Croatian central bank forecasts 8.9% GDP fall in 2020, 4.9% rise in 2021
Silversmith Capital Partners leads $60mn funding round for Croatia’s Microblink
Croatia’s EIZ forecasts double-dip recession for 2020
Kosovo heading towards snap election as party leaders disagree on new president
Moldova’s PM resigns to prepare the ground for early elections
Socialist lawmakers in Moldova scrap settlement on $1bn bank frauds
Breakaway Transnistria fully under Sheriff’s control as Obnovlenie party sweeps board in parliament election
Moldova’s presidential election is over, now the battle for the parliament begins
Montenegro’s new government places €750mn Eurobond
Montenegro elects Krivokapic-led government
Romania’s new government led by Florin Citu takes office
Romanian software provider Tremend gets €25mn contracts from EU institutions
Romania’s industry continues moderate recovery in October
Rio Tinto reports maiden ore reserve at Jadar project in Serbia
DeSUS party leaves Slovenian government in blow to PM Jansa
Slovenia’s central bank forecast 7.6% GDP contraction in 2020, 3.1% growth in 2021
MEPs urge European Commission to act against Hungarian media financing in North Macedonia and Slovenia
Armenia prepares to ban Turkish imports
Turkey’s defence procurement faces “real damage” from US sanctions
Trump seen as hitting Turkey with “softball sanctions” over Russian missiles
ISTANBUL BLOG: One last favour
Erdogan in Baku calls on Armenia to push out PM and join regional cooperation group
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
EBRD backs “success story” TBC as it cuts stake in Georgia’s largest bank to 5%
Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
Fallout from execution of dissident journalist scuppers Iran-Europe business forum
Iran calls on Saudis to limit $67bn defence spending to Tehran’s $10bn
Karachaganak partners pay $1.3bn to settle oil and gas fields dispute with Kazakhstan
VEB.RF joins forces with other EEU development banks
Kazakhstan: As election beckons, authorities tighten control on internet
Washington sanctions Kyrgyzstan's behind-the-scenes kingpin
Kyrgyzstan's proposed new constitution provokes widespread revulsion
Kyrgyzstan's China debt: Between crowdfunding and austerity
Mongolian coal exports to China paralysed as Beijing demands virus testing of truck drivers
Mongolia fears economic damage as country faces up to its first local transmissions of coronavirus
Mongolia in lockdown after suffering first local coronavirus transmissions
Mongolia’s wrestling culture: From the grasslands to the cage
China business briefing: Not happy with Kyrgyzstan
No surprises in Tajikistan as Rahmon retains presidency with 91% of vote
A Tajikistan poised on verge of economic calamity set for vote
Tajikistan revives on-off dispute with Iran
Turkmenistan: The dammed united
Turkmenistan: Everybody yurts, sometimes
Dirty money investigation reviews identified payments worth $1.4bn linked to Turkmenistan
Uzbekistan’s Makro positions itself for growth in a more competitive market
AFC CAPITAL: Uzbekistan’s stock market re-rating has much further to run
Brighter days ahead: The economic bounce back in 2021
The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Manufacturing PMI for December was up at 49.7 in December from 46.3 in November and almost back to the 50 no-change mark as Russia’s half-hearted economic recovery continues.
The December result signalled the slowest deterioration in operating conditions across the Russian manufacturing sector in the current four-month sequence of decline, reports Markit.
“The overall contraction was only fractional overall, but the higher headline reading partially stemmed from supplier hold-ups,” Markit said in a press release. “December PMI data signalled a further, albeit only fractional, decline in the health of the Russian manufacturing sector. As well as slower contractions in production and new orders, the headline figure was pushed higher by substantial supply chain disruption. The deterioration in vendor performance led to an accelerated and robust rate of input price inflation.”
Russia has come through 2020 in much better shape than anyone expected. Rosstat released its first estimate of GDP by production, revising its 3Q20 contraction from 3.6% year on year as per preliminary estimates to 3.4% y/y (vs. a contraction of 8% y/y in 2Q20) on December 14. Likewise, the budget deficit is expected to end the year at 3.9% of GDP, a lot less than the circa 6% predicted in the first half of the year.
The disappointments were on inflation, which is likely to end the year at circa 4.7% (CPI was 4.4% in November, above the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) 4% target), and unemployment, which jumped to 6.3% during the lockdowns in the summer.
Amidst the difficult operating conditions caused by the double whammy of the coronacrisis and the oil price shock industrial production has also spluttered, contracting for most of 2020 by circa 5% but recovering somewhat in November to contract by 2.6% y/y in November.
The mild recovery continued in December with the rate of job shedding slowing, according to Markit, as output expectations strengthened amid hopes of greater client demand over the coming year. With half a dozen vaccines being rolled out in the first quarter there is a chance for a snapback in 2021 as a year’s worth of pent-up demand is released.
Output continued to decline across the Russian goods-producing sector in December, as subdued client demand weighed further on production. That said, the pace of the downturn softened and was the slowest in the current three-month sequence of contraction.
New business also fell further in the final month of 2020, albeit at a notably softer pace, reports Markit.
“The rate of decline was only fractional overall, but panellists also suggested that strong competition hampered efforts to attract new clients. Domestic demand reportedly dragged on new sales as new export orders rose for the third month running. Although the pace of expansion in export order book volumes slowed, it was nonetheless above the series average,” Markit said.
Inflationary forces have reappeared in the last months of 2020 and have continued to push prices up in December: the rate of input price inflation was the quickest for almost six years. Higher cost burdens were often attributed to supplier shortages and unfavourable exchange rate movements, according to Markit.
Firms reacted to the significant rise in costs by partially passing these on to clients through greater selling prices. The increase in charges was the sharpest since March 2015.
Supply chain disruptions intensified in December, as vendor shortages were met with transportation delays. Lead times lengthened to their greatest extent since May.
Despite the difficult operating conditions, business owners remain optimistic for 2021 and output expectations strengthened in December amid hopes of the release of pent-up demand as 2021. The degree of confidence was at its highest since August and was relatively strong.
