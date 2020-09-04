Russia's national program for digital economy stumbles

Russia's national program for digital economy stumbles
Russia's ambitious programme for digitalization of the economy is running behind schedule
By Vladimir Kozlov in Moscow September 4, 2020

Russia's ambitious programme for digitalization of the economy is running behind schedule, and progress in several crucial areas have been slow.

Only one target out of 10 stipulated by the programme for the second quarter of this year was implemented.

Meanwhile, several major areas where the digitalisation scheme was expected to make a substantial impact are apparently struggling.

In particular there is little clarity when it comes to development of fifth-generation mobile networks (5G) in the country, one of the flagship projects under the auspices of the digitalisation programme.

Russian Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) received the first 5G licence in Russia for the 24.25-24.65 GHz band, Vedomosti daily reported on July 28, but previously 5G development came to a standstill when operators and the government failed to reach consensus on frequencies that should be allocated for new networks. While operators are demanding the 3.4GHz to 3.8GHz band for 5G networks, law enforcement agencies, which currently use it, have been vehemently opposed to the idea of relinquishing that frequency band.

Government officials admit that there is an impasse on 5G prospects. "A road map for stimulating investment [in 5G] cannot be agreed upon because operators want more support than what we can offer them at the moment," Oleg Ivanov, deputy communications minister, was quoted as saying be Kommersant, adding that the law enforcement agencies' stand on the issue makes the project uncertain.

Meanwhile, a source in a top Russian mobile phone operator was quoted by Kommersant as saying that there is no "acceptable dialogue" between operators and government agencies. In addition to the frequency band issue, the source mentioned issues with operators' access to the wholesale electricity market and sites for building telco structures alongside major highway and railways "due to bureaucratic reasons."

Experts predict that an acceptable solution that would allow a broad based roll out for 5G development in Russia is unlikely to be found before 2021. Subsequently, running frequency band contests and signing deals will take more time, and, as a result, operators will be able to plan investments in 5G no earlier than in 2022. This means that consumers won't get satisfactory 5G coverage earlier than in 2023.

Nothing goes according to plan

Meanwhile, a project for combining all services provided by state agencies in one cloud platform is running behind schedule. Similarly, a project for establishing mobile connection on all federal-level highway has stumbled.

Another target on the government check list that has not been met is a public platform for managing intellectual rights. In another embarrassing revelation, no progress has been achieved on the creation of a nationwide land registry, a project that has been advertised for quite a while.

Similarly, the government has failed to work out a list of measures to support local manufacturers of telco and cable equipment, and sources for funding a versatile satellite information system have not yet been found.

The only planned item for the April – June period that has been implemented is a concept for covering the country's transport infrastructure with networks suitable for data transfer, involving the locally developed space-based satellite navigation system GLONASS.

Funding issues

The Russian digitalisation programme is expected to be implemented through 2024, with a total value of the scheme set at RUB768bn ($10.5bn), of which the federal budget is expected to provide RUB423bn ($5.8bn), and the remaining RUB345bn ($4.7bn) should come from private investors.

The government has not yet said how much of RUB48bn earmarked for 2020 it will actually provide this year, but it's already clear that state of the economy, hit by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, won't allow authorities to come up with the full amount.

Despite the Russian government's eagerness to pursue the digitalisation programme, the scheme is quite likely to fall prey to the overall economic meltdown.

 

 

-

This article is part of bne IntelliNews coverage of technology, blockchain, fintech, cryptocurrencies and the new economy. Sign up for the free monthly newsletter bneTech here, or read more tech stories on the website here.

Read the latest issue of bneTech here

https://online.flipbuilder.com/myab/epqf/

Sign up for free here

https://to989.infusionsoft.com/app/form/sub-bnetech-sign-up

bne’s tech section online

http://www.intellinews.com/tech/

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russian Post unveils $21mn digitization scheme

Slovak businessman Kocner cleared of murder of investigative journalist

Russian big three e-commerce firm Ozon sees record turnover on pandemic-fuelled online shopping surge in 2Q20

Tech

Russian Post unveils $21mn digitization scheme

Russian Post, the country's state-run postal service operator, has unveiled a RUB1.5bn ($21mn) modernisation programme, under which new digital projects will be launched and the IT department will double in the number of employees.

Russian big three e-commerce firm Ozon sees record turnover on pandemic-fuelled online shopping surge in 2Q20

Russia’s leading multi-category e-commerce platform, Ozon Group, announced on September 3 its turnover rose to a record in the second quarter, as the global pandemic spurred more people to shop online.

Bitcoin power consumption need not blow your brains—yet

Russia, Kazakhstan and Iran make top 10 in electricity consumption index for digital currency mining industry.

Croatian PM backs digital nomad visa

Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic indicated that the country will be introducing a digital nomad visa.

Viber closes its office in Minsk

Japanese-owned tech company Viber has closed its office in Minsk, saying it can’t work in a repressive country, as Belarus' self-appointed President Alexander Lukashenko cracks down on mass protests against his 26-year-long rule.

Russian Post unveils $21mn digitization scheme
1 month ago
Russian big three e-commerce firm Ozon sees record turnover on pandemic-fuelled online shopping surge in 2Q20
20 hours ago
Bitcoin power consumption need not blow your brains—yet
5 days ago
Croatian PM backs digital nomad visa
8 days ago
Viber closes its office in Minsk
11 days ago

Most Read

  1. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    4 days ago
  2. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    19 hours ago
  3. Belarus is running out of cash
    8 days ago
  4. Russia’s permafrost is melting
    9 days ago
  5. SCOOP: Leaked emails of Trump-linked ‘Russian spy’ Kilimnik reveal full story of Ukraine back channels to the EU
    4 days ago
  1. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    19 days ago
  2. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    4 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Belarus and the Dividends of Democracy
    19 days ago
  4. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    29 days ago
  5. MOSCOW BLOG: Will Russia invade Belarus?
    18 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss