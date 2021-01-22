Russia's National Welfare Fund accounts for almost 12% of GDP

Russia's National Welfare Fund accounts for almost 12% of GDP
The NWF has approximately $115bn in highly liquid public sector bonds from major OECD countries.
By bne IntelliNews January 22, 2021

At the end of 2020, the size of Russia’s additional energy revenue fund was $183bn. Tax revenue is transferred to the fund when the price of crude oil is higher than the reference price specified in the budgetary rule, Bank of Finland Institute for Economies in Transition (BOFIT) reports.

In March 2020, energy income accrued in 2019 was transferred to the fund. Since then, the fund's dollar value has increased mainly due to the rise in Sberbank's share price and the strengthening of the euro against the dollar. In dollar terms, the fund was last this large in 2009.

The fund has approximately $115bn in highly liquid public sector bonds from major OECD countries. The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) manages these funds as part of its foreign exchange reserves. Of the fund’s other assets, by far the largest investment is in Sberbank shares ($41bn). There are also funds, for example, in the form of deposits with the VEB development finance institution.

 

Related Content

NBU keeps key policy rate at 6%, worsens CPI outlook

D’S Damat franchise deals ‘show Turkey’s hard-pressed mall operators becoming their own tenants’

Turkey’s benchmark rate held as concerns over faltering recovery come to fore

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

NBU keeps key policy rate at 6%, worsens CPI outlook

D’S Damat franchise deals ‘show Turkey’s hard-pressed mall operators becoming their own tenants’

Turkey’s benchmark rate held as concerns over faltering recovery come to fore

Data

NBU keeps key policy rate at 6%, worsens CPI outlook

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) announced on January 21 that it decided not to change its key policy rate at its monetary policy board meeting that day, keeping it at 6%.

Bosnia's exports in 2020 amounted to BAM10.5bn, trade deficit to BAM6.3bn

Both imports and exports fell during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, with the steepest y/y declines in April and May.

Russian consumer confidence index drops q/q, y/y in 4Q20

Rosstat has published its quarterly consumer confidence index (CCI), which showed a q/q and y/y deterioration. The index fell to -26% in 4Q20 vs. -22% in 3Q20, whereas the level a year ago was -13%.

Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows

Bank loses nominal 1.9% on short USD/TRY position.

Russia’s grain harvest may fall to 131mn tonnes in 2021 from 133mn tonnes in 2020

NBU keeps key policy rate at 6%, worsens CPI outlook
1 day ago
Bosnia's exports in 2020 amounted to BAM10.5bn, trade deficit to BAM6.3bn
2 days ago
Russian consumer confidence index drops q/q, y/y in 4Q20
2 days ago
Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
3 days ago
Russia’s grain harvest may fall to 131mn tonnes in 2021 from 133mn tonnes in 2020
3 days ago

Most Read

  1. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    3 days ago
  2. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    6 days ago
  3. Tehran Stock Exchange chief quits amid “Black Monday” fury
    4 days ago
  4. Private finance mobilised by development banks up 9% to $175bn in 2019
    4 days ago
  5. EBRD investments reach record €11bn in pandemic-struck 2020
    10 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    14 days ago
  2. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    3 days ago
  3. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    6 days ago
  4. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    10 days ago
  5. EBRD investments reach record €11bn in pandemic-struck 2020
    10 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss