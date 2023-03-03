Russia's oil product exports slumped by 20% in February, but seaborn export volumes remain robust

Since the oil embargo on Russian oil products came into force in February exports have slumped by a fifth. Analysts are waiting ot see if the market will rebalanace. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews March 3, 2023

Russia's oil product exports have slumped by 20% in February, marking the lowest level since May 2022, according to tanker tracking data reported S&P on March 2 in a note. Shipborne exports of crude, however, have held up well and remain robust.

“Russia-origin seaborne oil product exports averaged 2.13mn b/d in February, a 21% slump from recently elevated levels of around 2.7mn b/d in January and 24% below average pre-war levels, according to S&P Global Commodities at Sea data,” the consultant said. (chart)

Analysts are watching the export volumes of Russia’s oil products closely after they came under embargo on February 5. Last year Russia successfully reorientated all its export of crude to customers in Asia – primarily Indian and China – after the EU reduced its oil imports to almost nothing in anticipation of an crude import embargo that came into effect on December 5.

Crude exports initially slumped after the start of the war as Western oil traders self-sanctioned and stopped buying Russia’s Urals blend, but the market quickly adjusted within a few months, as Russia found new customers. Instead of the week it takes to ship oil from Russia’s main oil export terminal in Primorsk to Rotterdam in the Netherlands, it takes a month for tankers to travel to Asia and back so the market took two months to rebalance.

Pulling off the same trick with oil products will be more difficult as products like Russia’s diesel fuel are much more widely distributed and Russia is now in competition with its own crude exports as potential customers are refining more cheap Russian crude, which lowers their need for imports.

“The largest impact has been felt in the diesel and fuel oil markets, Russia's biggest fuel exports and revenue earners. Russian diesel exports slumped by more than 100,000 b/d in February to 830,000 b/d while fuel oil exports slid by some 170,000 b/d on the month to 614,000 b/d, the data shows,” S&P said.

There is also a logistical question mark over Russia’s ability to find enough shipping capacity to carry all its production to overseas markets. Russia has built up a large “ghost fleet” but estimates of the size of the fleet varies from 100 ships to 600. While it is clear that Russia already  has enough ships to export all its crude, it remains moot as to if it has enough to transport all its products. Russia imposed a 500,000 barrels a day production cut that went into effect on March 1, to either compensate for falling demand or to push up prices – it is not yet clear which reason drove the decision to cut back on production.

“The shipping data shows that Europe's imports of Russian fuels slumped sharply in February. So-called "gray" market trade continues, however, albeit at reduced rates, with tankers discharging Russian fuels at common offshore ship-to-ship transfer locations off Greece, Gibraltar, Malta, and Ceuta,” S&P said.

The Western efforts to curb Moscow's oil revenues means EU countries have been importing oil from other sources. This decline in exports comes as new buyers in Africa fail to absorb Russian fuels displaced from Europe.

“To help plug the gap in Europe, regional refiners and fuel retailers continue to lean on alternative diesel supplies from the Middle East, Turkey and the US, while dipping into stocks in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp refining hub built up ahead of the embargo,” S&P said.

The data shows that Europe's flows of Russian fuel have plunged from around 1.5mn b/d in December to less than 500,000 b/d in February. Meanwhile, African buyers in Morocco, Algeria, Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Ghana, and Egypt have doubled their Russian fuel imports to around 440,000 b/d.

As a result, Russia's share of European oil product imports has fallen to just 7.5% in February, down from pre-war levels of 39%, according to the data.

Elsewhere, Turkey, the UAE, and China have become Russia's new biggest fuel buyers, with 35% of all Russian oil products now headed to those countries. China’s import of Russian oil continues to rise, but those to India have stagnated for the last few months.

Seaborne exports hold up well

Despite the slump in Russian oil product exports in February, the levels seen are largely in line with product exports during mid-2022 before markets began stockpiling discounted Russian fuels ahead of the expected new Western curbs. The data includes shipments to “unknown” destinations and ship-to-ship transfers.

While Asia played the leading role as a new market for Russian crude exports in 2022, Africa is emerging as a top buyer of oil in 2023. Amongst the biggest buyers of Russian oil so far this year were Morocco, Algeria, Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Ghana and Egypt, which have all doubled their Russian fuel imports to around 440,000 b/d, S&P said. Russia's share of European oil product imports -- including STS transfer volumes -- fell to just 7.5% in February, down from pre-war levels of 39%, according to the data.

“Elsewhere, Turkey, the UAE and China consolidated their top-ranking positions as Russia's new biggest fuel buyers, the data shows, with 35% of all Russian oil products now headed to those countries,” S&P said. “Despite the slump in Russian oil product exports in February, the levels seen are largely in line with product exports during mid-2022 before markets began stockpiling discounted Russian fuels ahead of the expected new Western curbs.”

"The sharp decline in Russian gasoil headed to Europe has been blunted somewhat by the continued increase in volumes going to Europe from the Middle East and Asia," S&P Global Commodities Insights analyst Tony Starkey said in a February 17 note. "While the Russian drop in the month was expected with the implementation of the new European sanctioning, it has largely resulted in total diesel/gasoil import volumes returning to more normal levels seen before we observed significant inflows over the past several months aimed to bolster European inventories ahead of the anticipated loss of Russian supply."

Russian seaborne crude exports remained resilient in February, dipping back from an eight-month high a month earlier, the data shows, as Moscow redirected record volumes of its crude to India and a growing grey market in offshore transfers obscured other buyers.

Russian-origin crude loadings averaged 3.31mn b/d during February, down 300,000 b/d or 8% from January levels to hover around the highest since August 2022 and still above pre-war levels of 3.1mn b/d.

Despite the G7's $60/b price cap on Russian crude, the value of Russia's key Urals export-grade crude has traded well below $60 since December, easing concerns from traders and shippers that the shipping controls would hamper Russian crude flows.

“Next month could see Russia's crude exports slide more sharply, however,” S&P opined. “To date, the restrictions had not had a major impact on Russian crude oil production volumes. Russian output fell 10,000 b/d on the month to 9.85mn b/d in January, according to the latest Platts survey by S&P Global Commodity Insights. That compares with 10.11mn b/d in February 2022.”

Analysts at S&P Global expect Russian crude and condensate supply will fall by 500,000 b/d between December 2022 and March 2023 due to logistical problems and run cuts triggered by EU import ban through February 5. Output is then expected to recover by 250,000 b/d by October unless more prohibitive price caps or new Western sanctions are rolled out.

Reports

