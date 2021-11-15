Russia's Sber pulls out of VK (Mail.ru) stake, JVs overshadowed

Russia's Sber pulls out of VK (Mail.ru) stake, JVs overshadowed
Sber has sold its 36% stake in MF Technologies, controlling stakeholder of VK, to Gazprombank
By bne IntelliNews November 15, 2021

Russia's largest lender Sber (Sberbank) sold its 36% stake in MF Technologies, which controls 57.3% of VK (former Mail.ru Group) for RUB12.8bn ($175mn) to Gazprombank. Sber originally bought the shares from Gazprombank and Rostech in October 2019 for RUB11bn. 

Exiting the capital of VK will fuel rumours that two majors are about to break up their $1.6bn JV in foodtech and transportation, which were previously refuted by Sberbank and Mail.ru.

VTB Capital (VTBC) believes that selling the shares might signal Sberbank's change in approach to its co-operation with VK (Mail.ru), where the bank held one seat on the board before the sale. 

The parts of the O2O JV (Samokat e-grocery delivery, Delivery Club food delivery and Citimobil taxi service) play an important role in Sberbank's ecosystem, VTBC notes, but sees the "divorce of the two partners was only a matter of time".

The sale of the stake in MF Technologies was seen as positive for Sberbank, by VTBC, as this will allow it to reroute funds to other ecosystem projects, including e-commerce platform Sbermegamarket, in order to reach its ambitious strategic targets. The analysts retained a Buy call on Sberbank's shares (12-month target price of RUB490, 51% estimated total return).

Sova Capital notes that while the sale implies a premium for VK’s shares, it actually involves a different share class, making the comparison with the 2019 deal less relevant (the 36% stake in MF is equivalent to indirect stakes of 20.6% and 1.7% of VK’s voting and economic shares).

Sova also believes that Sber selling the share "gives credence" to previous media reports that the Sber and Mail.ru relationship had soured and that the two companies were mulling a break-up. 

"It remains unclear whether Sber and Mail.ru are indeed planning to split the O2O JV at this stage, but we would not be surprised if this were to happen following the sale of SBER's stake in MFT," Sova wrote.

The analysts at Sova see the news as marginally negative for both VK and Sber. For VK, repeated changes in key shareholders typically do little to help a company stay on track. And in case of a divorce, Mail.ru is more likely to face more competition from Sber's own ecosystem.

As for Sberbank, the lack of clarity around the deal increases the probability of the O2O JV being dissolved, which could be seen negatively by the market, Sova argues, while affirming a Buy call on Sber and VK.

In the meantime, BCS Global Markets analysts remind that Sber and VK have just completed a round of additional investments (RUB12.2bn) in the JV in October, which makes the break-up less likely.

Nevertheless, "we think VK investors would rather prefer Sberbank as a shareholder – the sell-back looks puzzling and may spur concerns of possible O2O JV split," BCS Global Markets wrote, seeing the news as negative for VK (Mail.ru).

bne IntelliNews reported that Sberbank had teamed up with internet major Mail.ru Group on foodtech and delivery, after the bank's bitter divorce from major internet rival Yandex. However, first reports that the joint venture could fall victim to disagreements on strategy and “differences in culture and management” appeared in autumn 2020.

The major area of disagreement was previously said to be whether the O2O ecosystem should be based on Mail.ru social network VK or on Sberbank's financial services platform. In addition, Sberbank was reportedly frustrated with its lack of influence on Mail.ru (the bank held a 36% economic stake in MFT) with a voting power of only 20.6% and having little real influence due to Mail.ru's corporate governance structure.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

As lira carnage mounts BBVA moves to snap up rest of Turkish bank Garanti

INTERVIEW: Operation Garden Ring banks shut down

bneGreen: Development banks ADB, EBRD, EDB up the ante at COP26

News

German regulator Bundesnetzagentur suspends the approval of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, gas prices spike

In a surprise decision, the German Bundesnetzagentur, responsible for awarding the certification that would allow the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, has suspended the process, killing off hopes for an early start to the pipeline's work.

FSUOGM: Sechin warns of energy “super cycle”

Russia’s state-owned Rosneft has followed other oil and gas majors in reporting a surge in profits in the third quarter on the back of higher prices, with its CEO Igor Sechin predicting a “super cycle” in energy markets.

EU slaps Belarus with new sanctions for stoking migration crisis at Poland’s border

A list of people and entities to be hit by asset freezes and travel bans is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks.

EU to expand the scope of sanctions on Belarus as migrant crisis deepens

EU foreign ministers in Brussels said on November 15 they will expand the scope of sanctions on Belarus in response to the migrant crisis on the border with Poland, where thousands of refugees are trapped in rapidly deteriorating conditions.

Top opposition politicians back protesting farmers in Albania

Cash-strapped farmers hit by soaring energy and fertiliser costs are demanding Edi Rama’s government rethink the 2022 budget to give them more support.

German regulator Bundesnetzagentur suspends the approval of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, gas prices spike
1 hour ago
FSUOGM: Sechin warns of energy “super cycle”
9 hours ago
EU slaps Belarus with new sanctions for stoking migration crisis at Poland’s border
10 hours ago
EU to expand the scope of sanctions on Belarus as migrant crisis deepens
17 hours ago
Top opposition politicians back protesting farmers in Albania
18 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    1 day ago
  2. Russia's population policy action plan to 2025 about to start
    4 days ago
  3. Serbian “sugar king” becomes banking tycoon
    6 days ago
  4. Lukashenko threatens to cut gas supplies to Yamal-Europe gas pipeline if EU imposes new sanctions, promises to send refugees dry firewood
    5 days ago
  5. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    25 days ago
  1. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    25 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Disinfo Napalm
    27 days ago
  3. Nearly everyone in Iran infected by coronavirus at some point concludes study
    25 days ago
  4. Serbian President Vucic reins in Dodik to calm situation in Bosnia
    22 days ago
  5. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    1 day ago

Reports

Dismiss