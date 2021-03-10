Russia's Watcom shopping index recovering in March but still down by a quarter y/y

Russia's Watcom shopping index recovering in March but still down by a quarter y/y
Russia's Watcom shopping index was down by a quarter y/y in the eighth week of this year, but that is largely due to a high base effect. Retail sales didn't crash until week 10 last year, but the March index is still down 14% from the post-lockdown recovery last autumn.
By bne IntelliNews March 10, 2021

Russia’s Watcom shopping index continued to recover slowly in March, but the index that measures foot traffic in real time was still down by 24.6% year on year.

The March index registered 375.2 in the eighth week of this year, its lowest level since the index was founded in 2014. While the vaccination programme against the coronavirus (COVID-19) is well underway and infection rates are already falling retailers have been hoping for a return to normality, but it will take some months yet.

The gap between March’s result and that of last year is still largely due to a high base effect and the collapse in retail sales only kicked off in week 10 last year when the first restrictions were imposed.

However, the level of the index in March is also down from the peak of the post-lockdown recovery last autumn by 14.5%, when the index rose to a high of 429. March’s level is also down by a similar amount from the end-of-year level of 421, but on a par with the first week of this year of 377.

The outlook for the rest of the year remains uncertain, but analysts believe the economy will start growing in the second quarter and will put in over 3% growth in a bounce-back this year.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia registers $13.1bn current account surplus in 2m21

Russian e-commerce leader Wildberries launches in France, Italy and Spain.

Putin says Turkey’s first nuclear plant on track

Data

Ukraine’s real GDP dropped 2.6-2.8% y/y in January

Ukraine’s real GDP dropped 2.6-2.8% y/y in January, according to estimates published on March 10 by the Ministry of Economic Development.

Russia registers $13.1bn current account surplus in 2m21

Russia's current account surplus in 2m21 amounted to $13.1bn (it was $6.8bn in January), down from $17.7bn in 2m20.

Turkey collecting privatisation bids for 253MW Gebze natural gas plant

Bids also wanted for tender to privatise 26MW Tortum hydro-dam plant.

Lower oil and gas prices dragged down Albania’s PPI in 4Q20

Albania's Producer Price Index was down by 3.4% y/y in the final quarter of 2020, despite rising compared to Q3.

Bulgaria's retail sales fell 3.9% y/y during January lockdown

Food and beverage sales rose in January but failed to offset the drop in sales of non-food products and motor fuel.

Ukraine’s real GDP dropped 2.6-2.8% y/y in January
1 hour ago
Russia registers $13.1bn current account surplus in 2m21
1 hour ago
Turkey collecting privatisation bids for 253MW Gebze natural gas plant
2 hours ago
Lower oil and gas prices dragged down Albania’s PPI in 4Q20
19 hours ago
Bulgaria's retail sales fell 3.9% y/y during January lockdown
19 hours ago

Most Read

  1. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    7 days ago
  2. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    14 days ago
  3. “Lukashenko Gold Mine” investigation exposing Belarus president’s riches scores 2mn views in 24 hours
    1 day ago
  4. Renaissance chief economist expects another Turkish lira crash within two years
    3 days ago
  5. BALKAN BLOG: Census sparks a political storm in North Macedonia
    7 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    14 days ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    7 days ago
  3. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    22 days ago
  4. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    21 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Czechs reassess their Habsburg legacy
    18 days ago

Reports

Dismiss