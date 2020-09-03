Russia services PMI sees sharp rise in August’s business activity

Russia services PMI sees sharp rise in August’s business activity
IHS Markit's services PMI continued at its high bounce-back level, posting 58.2 in August, as all three of the PMI indices have now fully recovered from the coronacrisis
By bne IntelliNews September 3, 2020

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Services Business Activity Index continued at its high bounce-back level, posting 58.2 in August, only slightly down from 58.5 at the start of the third quarter.

The upturn in business activity was the second-fastest since January 2017 as services complete their recovery from a crash to an all-time low of only 12.2 in April this year – by far the lowest level since the index was launched over a decade ago.

The result follows the release of the manufacturing PMI earlier this week that also saw the index return to the black, posting 51.1 for August. Any result above the 50 no-change mark represents an expansion. The manufacturing has been below 50 since April 2019.

Together the composite index extended its gains and posted 57.3 in August, up from 56.8 at the start of the third quarter, as private sector firms registered the steepest expansion in business activity since early-2017.

According to the three PMI indices the Russian economy has bounced back from the coronacrisis and is now expanding. However, the other mainstream indicators show that businesses are still suffering from a lot of pain. Industrial production is still contracting and was down to -8% in July, although the rate of contraction has slowed from the -9.4% the month before. Industrial production went negative after March, when it put in a mere 0.3% growth as the multiple crises hit that month.

Services have been a driver for the Russian economy as it slowly transforms from a production-based to a service-based economy. The Markit panellists attributed the rise in services to the resumption of client business and an associated increase in customer demand.

“The steep upturn was supported by a marked increase in new orders. As a result, firms expanded their workforce numbers for the first time since February, albeit at only a fractional rate, as backlogs of work continued to fall. At the same time, business expectations strengthened and reached a ten-month high amid hopes of an economic recovery,” Markit said in a press release.

Meanwhile, cost burdens grew at a sharp pace as operational and fuel expenses pushed input prices higher. Output charges rose only modestly, however, amid efforts to boost sales.

“Growth in new orders was driven by domestic demand, as new export sales fell for the sixth successive month. The pace of decline softened to only a marginal rate that was the slowest in the aforementioned sequence. Companies stated that the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic weighed on foreign customer demand,” Markit reports.

Another bit of good news is that companies started hiring again. After several years of record post-Soviet low unemployment at circa 4.5%, the jobless rate has risen this year to reach 6.3% in July, its highest level in almost a decade; unemployment was last over 6% in 2011.

August data signalled an increase in employment, thereby bringing to an end a five-month sequence of contraction, Markit reports. Greater workforce numbers were often attributed to more extensive business requirements. That said, the rate of growth in staffing numbers was only fractional overall, Markit added.

Reflecting an upturn in employment, firms were able to process backlogs of work in August. That said, the rate of reduction was only marginal overall and eased to its slowest since November 2019.

Business managers are also becoming more optimistic as hopes for a recovery build. Business expectations improved midway through the third quarter, with the degree of confidence reaching a ten-month high, according to Markit.

Prices also grew but inflation remains subdued thanks to the collapse in demand caused by the coronavirus lockdown. Average cost burdens increased at a steep pace in August, reports Markit.

“Higher input prices were often linked to greater fuel and business costs. The rate of cost inflation accelerated to a five-month high, but was slightly slower than the series average,” Markit said.  “Service providers were only able to partially pass on higher costs to clients, however, amid efforts to boost sales. Latest data signalled the second successive monthly rise in output charges, with the pace of increase accelerating to the fastest since March, but remaining only modest overall.”  

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkey’s shopping centres hit by virus “tsunami”, may not survive second wave says expert

Turkey’s trade deficit jumps in August on export slump and bold gold imports

Capital Economics and IIF report capital flows have reversed and returning to EMs

Data

Turkey’s trade deficit jumps in August on export slump and bold gold imports

Export shock caused by demand contraction in EU. Automotive exports crash. Gold imports roughly double as embattled lira sinks.

August PMI shows Turkish manufacturing strengthening again but hit by input costs rising on weak lira

Manufacturers raised their selling prices to the greatest extent in 23 months.

Russia’s manufacturing PMI back in the black, rising to 51.1 in August

Russia’s manufacturing PMI was back in the black, rising to 51.1 in August from the mild contraction of 48.4 in July and completing the recovery from the index’s total collapse in the second quarter due to the coronacrisis.

Russian EconMin said to improve 2020 outlook

The revised fiscal outlook prepared by Russia's Ministry of Economic Development for September might include a notable upward revision of GDP forecasts from the previous 5% recession to a 3.9% recession expected in 2020.

Slovenia’s GDP contracted 13% y/y in 2Q20 experiencing the full effect of the crisis

The IMF projects Slovenia's economy to contract by 8% in the full year 2020 due to the pandemic.

Turkey’s trade deficit jumps in August on export slump and bold gold imports
1 day ago
August PMI shows Turkish manufacturing strengthening again but hit by input costs rising on weak lira
2 days ago
Russia’s manufacturing PMI back in the black, rising to 51.1 in August
2 days ago
Russian EconMin said to improve 2020 outlook
2 days ago
Slovenia’s GDP contracted 13% y/y in 2Q20 experiencing the full effect of the crisis
3 days ago

Most Read

  1. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    3 days ago
  2. Belarus is running out of cash
    7 days ago
  3. SCOOP: Leaked emails of Trump-linked ‘Russian spy’ Kilimnik reveal full story of Ukraine back channels to the EU
    3 days ago
  4. TURKEY INSIGHT: Has Erdogan reached the limits of siphoning hard currency from local banks?
    4 days ago
  5. Russia’s permafrost is melting
    9 days ago
  1. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    18 days ago
  2. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    3 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Belarus and the Dividends of Democracy
    18 days ago
  4. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    28 days ago
  5. MOSCOW BLOG: Will Russia invade Belarus?
    17 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss