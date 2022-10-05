Russia strikes Kyiv Oblast with "Kamikaze" drones from Iran

Russia strikes Kyiv Oblast with
"KamiKaze" drones striking the city of Bila Tserkva in the first bombardment of Kyiv Region since the summer. / bne IntelliNews
By Dominic Culverwell in Berlin October 5, 2022

‘Kamikaze’ drone attacks were reported 80 km from Kyiv in the city of Bila Tserkva on the night of October 4. The drones are allegedly part of the Iranian-made Shahed series, which Russia has used on the battlefields since September.



Residents of the 200,000-person city reported hearing six explosions in the first attack in the Kyiv region since summer. According to Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba, the six strikes damaged infrastructure facilities, including the barracks of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade, resulting in a raging fire and one injury.

“Currently, the liquidation of the consequences of shelling is ongoing. All the necessary services, 57 rescuers and 15 units of emergency services are working on the spot, the fire is still being extinguished,” Kuleba wrote on Telegram in the morning of October 5.

According to Ukrainian sources, 'Kamikaze drones', which carry ammunition and fly directly into targets, were spotted on the Belarus-Ukraine border in late September, leading to speculation that drone attacks may be launched from Ukraine's northern neighbour. Iran has allegedly sold hundreds of these drones to Moscow, which are difficult to shoot down due to their relatively small size and low-flying altitude, Euromaidan Press reported. However, Tehran denies selling drones to Russia.

Nevertheless, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have shot down multiple Shahed drones on the front lines, particularly around the Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions. But this is the first time the Shahed has been used in an attack in Northern Ukraine.

This comes as Ukraine sees further victories in its eastern and southern offensive, liberating dozens of settlements in Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk and Kherson in the past week. According to the Institute for the Study of War, Ukrainian forces are making “significant gains” in the Kherson region and have retaken settlements on the eastern bank of the Inhulets River, forcing Russian troops to retreat to Kherson City.

"The Ukrainian army is carrying out a pretty fast and powerful advance in the south of our country as part of the current defence operation," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his evening address on October 4.

Ukraine’s recent success in the occupied territories is a slap in the face for Moscow after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the annexation of the four occupied territories on October 5 following the sham referenda last month. Only North Korea has recognised the Ukrainian territories as part of Russia, which has been widely condemned as illegal by global leaders.

In response to the attempted annexation, Zelenskiy signed a decree on October 4 officially forbidding Ukraine from negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Related Content

Iran's Saturday night news interrupted by anti-regime hack

Ukraine war leads to traffic jams in Georgia

TEHRAN BLOG: Will the protests be crushed or could the Islamic regime fall?

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Iran's Saturday night news interrupted by anti-regime hack

Ukraine war leads to traffic jams in Georgia

TEHRAN BLOG: Will the protests be crushed or could the Islamic regime fall?

News

Ukrainian refugees stuck for days at Russian border crossings as they flee to Europe

Thousands of Ukrainian refugees are trying to make their way into the EU through border crossings in the Pskov and Leningrad regions following Moscow's sham referenda in southeastern Ukraine and its announcement of a partial mobilisation.

EBRD chief raises concerns over Turkey’s ‘outlier’ monetary policy

Discussions held with finance minister and central bank governor. President Erdogan, however, tells rally next day that under him rates will fall with “each passing day, each passing week, each month.”

Inflation "banned" in Belarus

Due to this year’s high inflation levels in Belarus, Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko yesterday decided to impose a ban on any further price increases in the country, effective immediately.

Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea

A truck driving over the Kerch bridge that connects the Russian mainland to Crimea exploded in the early hours of October 8 destroying a section of the bridge and setting an adjacent fuel train on fire, in the latest setback for President Putin.

Turkish, Armenian leaders go ahead with first-ever face-to-face meeting

Little evidence of progress in normalising Yerevan-Ankara relations or resolving conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan following Prague encounter.

Ukrainian refugees stuck for days at Russian border crossings as they flee to Europe
5 hours ago
EBRD chief raises concerns over Turkey’s ‘outlier’ monetary policy
8 hours ago
Inflation "banned" in Belarus
1 day ago
Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
1 day ago
Turkish, Armenian leaders go ahead with first-ever face-to-face meeting
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    1 day ago
  2. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    1 month ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia and Saudi Arabia’s oil production cut is pre-emptive strike on EU’s price cap scheme
    3 days ago
  4. Russia prepares for new attacks against Ukraine from Belarusian territory
    5 days ago
  5. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    10 days ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    19 days ago
  2. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    27 days ago
  3. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    10 days ago
  4. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    12 days ago
  5. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    1 day ago

Reports

Dismiss