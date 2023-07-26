Russia ups conscription age to 30 as of 2024

Russia ups conscription age to 30 as of 2024
The Duma is passing a law to raise the conscription upper limit by three years. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews July 26, 2023

The Russian State Duma has voted in two new laws on military conscription in Russia, with the conscription age bracket now to be expanded to 18 to 30 years from the previous age of 18 to 27 years. The provision on raising the draft age, if approved by the Federation Council and signed into law by the President Vladimir Putin, will come into force on 1 January, 2024. 

Earlier this week Putin signed a law raising the reserve age limit for former servicemen.

bne IntelliNews warned that the Kremlin government appears to be preparing for a second wave of mass mobilisation, while Russia is facing a mounting labour crisis as worker shortages grow and the labour market shows the lowest number of young workers since the early 1990s.

“This law is drafted for big war, a general mobilisation. And it already smells like this big war,” one of the authors of the bill, ex-Deputy Defence Minister Andrei Kartapolov, told the State Duma as cited by The Bell.

The new laws also regulate the previously passed electronic conscription and the data that will be available to the military conscription information resource. To remind, in November 2022 the Kremlin refused to sign the law officially ending the mobilisation, and ordered the call-up data to be digitalised.

The institutions which will provide data to be entered into the state conscription database are the Federal Tax Service, the Federal courts, medical organisations via the mediation of the Ministry of Health and educational institutions via the mediation of the Ministry of Education and Science.

The legislation confirmed previously passed rules that merely issuing an electronics draft notice to an individual will be enough for a citizen subject to military duty to be temporarily prohibited from travelling outside Russia. The law formulates this as "temporary measure aimed at ensuring the appearance of summons,” as cited by RBC business portal.

The database will also automatically generate a notice should a draftee fail to report to the military registration office within 20 days, and apply other cross-institutional bans: a ban on registration as an individual entrepreneur or self-employed person, a restriction on the use of car licences, a ban on car registration and on the conclusion of credit or loan agreements.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Outraged Bulgarian government mulls diplomatic options after Russian MP's invasion threat

Digital ruble expected to launch in 2025

Europe could still face very tough winter if Russia cuts gas supply entirely, says IEA

News

Skoda ‘ready to take steps’ over sudden appearance of its cars on Iranian market

Czech subsidiary of Volkswagen says it has no authorised partner in Iran. Dealership and importer are acting without its blessing.

Orban sparks diplomatic storm with neighbours in annual speech at summer university

The Orban regime has often played with ultra-nationalist tropes, whipping up Hungarian self-pity over the loss of its "historic lands" in the 1920 Treaty of Trianon.

Azerbaijani opposition leader detained on counterfeit money charges

Gubad Ibadoglu, an LSE visiting fellow, had recently returned to Azerbaijan to see his ailing mother.

Outraged Bulgarian government mulls diplomatic options after Russian MP's invasion threat

Depuy Duma speaker Pyotr Tolstoy claimed Russia will attack Nato members Bulgaria and Romania after ending its war in Ukraine.

Dozens arrested in crackdown on network that smuggled Cubans into EU via Serbia and North Macedonia

International criminal network made €45mn from smuggling around 5,000 Cuban nationals into the EU.

Skoda ‘ready to take steps’ over sudden appearance of its cars on Iranian market
13 hours ago
Orban sparks diplomatic storm with neighbours in annual speech at summer university
1 day ago
Azerbaijani opposition leader detained on counterfeit money charges
1 day ago
Outraged Bulgarian government mulls diplomatic options after Russian MP's invasion threat
1 day ago
Dozens arrested in crackdown on network that smuggled Cubans into EU via Serbia and North Macedonia
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. US hits Kyrgyzstan with war sanctions
    5 days ago
  2. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    2 days ago
  3. Armenia emerges as key trade route for used cars to Russia bypassing Western sanctions
    7 days ago
  4. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago
  5. US hits Kudrin, Tinkoff in co-ordinated Russia sanctions strike
    4 days ago
  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  2. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    9 days ago
  3. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago
  4. Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage
    1 month ago
  5. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss