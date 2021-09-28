Russian banks extend profits in August, on track to earn a record RUB2.5 trillion this year

Russian banks earned RUB244bn in August, up slightly from the previous month, but well ahead of the RUB172bn they earned in the same month a year earlier. IF the banks keep increasing profits at this rate the CBR said the sector will earn a record RUB2.5 trillion this year.
By bne IntelliNews September 28, 2021

Russia's banking sector's net profit in August amounted to RUB244bn ($3.3bn) with a return on capital of 26% in annual terms. The profits were 7% more than the July result of RUB229bn.

Over the first eight months of this year the bank sector profit amounted to RUB1.7 trillion ($23.5bn). If the current rate of growth in profits is maintained then the annual profits could reach a record RUB2.5 trillion, according to the Central Bank of Russia (CBR).

The number of profitable banks increased in August to 259 from 249 a month before, while the share of profitable banks in the first eight months of 2021 remains at the level of 98%, the CBR said. About 85% of the profits were received by systemically important credit institutions.

 

