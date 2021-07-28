Russian banks maintain recovery, double profit in 1H21

Russian banks maintain recovery, double profit in 1H21
By bne IntelliNews July 28, 2021

The Russian banking sector posted net profit of RUB204bn ($2.77bn) for June 2021, with the total profit for 1H21 amounting to RUB1.2 trillion, almost double year on year from RUB630bn for the same period of last year, and making 22% annualised return on equity (ROE) for 1H21, according to the preliminary data from the Central Bank of Russia (CBR).

As followed by bne IntelliNews, in May Russian banks extended their bull run with RUB216bn in profits, earning their best numbers in five years.

"It was a profitable 1H21 for banks, with earnings almost doubling versus the same period last year, helped by strong retail lending, a recovery in revenues and lower provision charges," Sberbank CIB commented.

The CBR estimates that the banking sector's profit could top RUB2 trillion for 2021 overall, barring unforeseen events.

The main drivers behind profitability gains were general business growth, lower provision expenses (down from RUB729bn in 1H20 to RUB298bn in 1H21), rising net interest income from higher rates (up 13% y/y in 1H21), and fee and commission income (up 27% y/y in 1H21, helped by a low base). 

Total banking sector assets rose 6% year to date to RUB110 trillion (up 16% y/y) as of end of June 2021. Corporate loans were up 5% in Fx-adjusted terms ytd in 1H21, while retail loans were up 11.8%, with mortgages up 10.6% in FX-adjusted terms in 5M21 and consumer loans up 17.1% y/y FX-adjusted.

On the liabilities side, retail deposits fell 1.4% ytd in 1H21 (up 3% y/y), a reflection of low interest rates on deposits and more attractive yields in the bond markets. On the corporate side, deposits rose 3% ytd and 3.7% y/y in 1H21 in FX-adjusted terms.

"It will be interesting to see whether rising deposit rates start to stimulate inflows of funds from retail customers," Sberbank CIB analysts suggest looking forward.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Montenegrin state withdraws deposits from bank dubbed president’s ‘personal ATM’

Georgia’s banks boast biggest profits ever in June

Turkey extends financial restructuring law by two years

Data

Annual growth of Slovenia’s retail sales slowed to 12.8% y/y in June

Retail sales have been growing for most of this year as coronavirus restrictions are gradually lifted.

73.8% of Montenegrins want their country to join the EU

Nearly half of survey respondents pointed to the better quality of life and higher living standards as the main benefits of membership of the EU.

RenCap raises year-end interest rate forecasts for Ukraine, Belarus and Armenia

Investment bank Renaissance Capital says central banks in the region have been more hawkish than expected, following a series of rate hikes.

Kosovo expects GDP growth to exceed projected 7.9% this year

Economy minister says growth could be as high as 10% this year, but analysts warn this can only be achieved with major investments.

Surge in arrivals from Kosovo pushes Albanian tourist arrivals to pre-pandemic level

Arrivals from neighbouring countries shot up when Albania eased restrictions.

Annual growth of Slovenia’s retail sales slowed to 12.8% y/y in June
19 hours ago
73.8% of Montenegrins want their country to join the EU
19 hours ago
RenCap raises year-end interest rate forecasts for Ukraine, Belarus and Armenia
2 days ago
Kosovo expects GDP growth to exceed projected 7.9% this year
2 days ago
Surge in arrivals from Kosovo pushes Albanian tourist arrivals to pre-pandemic level
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Russia temporarily disconnects from the World Wide Web
    6 days ago
  2. Iran protests spread to Tehran and Tabriz
    2 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Why has China’s foreign minister spent three days in Damascus? Probably not having trade discussions
    3 days ago
  4. INTERVIEW: Making privatisation work in Uzbekistan
    5 days ago
  5. bneGREEN: CEE surfs the green bond wave
    20 days ago
  1. Coronavirus vaccine tourism from Iran to Armenia explodes
    24 days ago
  2. Russia faces a stagnant decade of 1.5% GDP growth after the coronacrisis
    21 days ago
  3. Slovakia’s flying car makes history
    1 month ago
  4. LONG READ: Putin’s babies
    15 days ago
  5. STOLYPIN: Putin’s cybercrime challenge
    17 days ago

Reports

Dismiss