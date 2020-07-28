Russian consumer confidence crashed in 2Q20, business confidence starts to recover

Russian consumer confidence crashed in 2Q20, business confidence starts to recover
Russian consumer confidence crashed to a four-year low, while business confidence didn't fall as hard and started to recover after a May nadir
By bne IntelliNews July 28, 2020

Consumer confidence crashed in the second quarter of this year, while business confidence has started to recover after its nadir in May, according to the most recent Rosstat confidence surveys.

Consumer confidence index, which is measured quarterly, crashed to -30, its lowest level since the first quarter of 2016 during Russia’s “silent crisis” years.

Since then, consumer confidence has been recovering steadily, reaching a best value of -8 at the start of 2018. Consumer confidence is always set back in the winter months and took a knock in the winter of 2018, but continued to recover in 2019 to reach -11 in the first months of this year before the double whammy of the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic and oil price shock hit in March.

Business confidence has followed a similar pattern, but overall has been more stable than consumer confidence and didn't fall as hard in the silent crisis years, when it dropped to -8.

The impact of the coronacrisis has also taken a toll but business confidence, which is measured monthly, fell to a much more modest -9 in May of this year and has made a recovery to -5 as of June – still well below the seasonal recovery to -2 that businesses have been enjoying during most summers for the last few years.

 

 

-

This article is from bne IntelliNews Russia monthly country report. Sign up to receive the report to your inbox each month, which covers the slow moving macro- and micro-economic trends, the major political news and a round up of the main sectors and corporate news. First month is free and you can unsubscribe at anytime.

See a sample here.

Sign up for a one-month trial here.

Question? Get in touch with sales@intellinews.com

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has regained his lead in the popularity rankings over Russia’s regional governors

One in three Russian companies lost money over the first four months of this year

Data

Russian President Vladimir Putin has regained his lead in the popularity rankings over Russia’s regional governors

In March the governors overtook Putin in the popularity stakes with an approval rating of 65 vs Putin’s 63, but since then they have seen their popularity fall by 7pp

One in three Russian companies lost money over the first four months of this year

The share of unprofitable organisations in Russia in January-May 2020 amounted to 36%. At the same time, the profit of Russian enterprises fell by more than two times, according to Rosstat data.

Fat cats: new study shows corruption can be measured in kilos

A new study finds that the more overweight the politicians in a government from the former Soviet Union are, the more likely that government is to be corrupt.

Turkey’s policy rate held again as central bank weighs risk of inflation overshooting

Analyst concludes: “We think rates will now be left on hold for the next couple of years. But given high rates of inflation as well as the lingering threat of renewed falls in the lira, the risks are skewed towards tighter policy.”

Russian M&A market down to nine-year low in 1H20

M&A volume in 1H20 was only boosted by the finance ministry's purchase of 50% of Russia's largest bank Sberbank from the Central Bank of Russia for $33.9bn.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has regained his lead in the popularity rankings over Russia’s regional governors
3 hours ago
One in three Russian companies lost money over the first four months of this year
5 hours ago
Fat cats: new study shows corruption can be measured in kilos
15 hours ago
Turkey’s policy rate held again as central bank weighs risk of inflation overshooting
4 days ago
Russian M&A market down to nine-year low in 1H20
5 days ago

Most Read

  1. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    1 day ago
  2. Dozens detained in Belarus as election protests continue
    12 days ago
  3. Turkish lira nears record low versus euro with market anxious over EU sanctions and tie to dollar
    14 hours ago
  4. Risk analysis identifies Turkey, Iran and Russia among 37 nations likely to face mass ‘post-Covid’ protests
    5 days ago
  5. White House “paying little attention” to Armenia Azerbaijan fighting says Carnegie analyst
    5 days ago
  1. First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    28 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    21 days ago
  3. COVID-19 second wave strikes parts of emerging Europe
    28 days ago
  4. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    1 day ago
  5. Serbia declares state of emergency in Belgrade as coronavirus cases spike
    23 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss