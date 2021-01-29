Lithuanians worry about fallout from Belarus sanctions
INTERVIEW: “The weekend’s protests were the Russian people's, not the opposition’s” – Maxim Reznik
Western Balkans citizens legally resident in EU equal to 14% of region’s population
International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has stripped Belarus of the right to hold the World Championship this year
FPRI BMB Russia: Navalny stirs dissent in the Communist Party of Russia
Russian court orders Navalny to be remanded in jail until February
The Kremlin launches drive to revive Cold War missile treaties nixed by US
ING: IMF World Economic Outlook shows diverging growth path for emerging markets
Public support is collapsing for The People’s Servant Party
Ukraine’s industrial output jumped 4.8% y/y in December
State-owned Ukrgasbank signs off on convertible €30mn IFC loan ahead of its privatisation
National Bank of Ukraine retains a key policy rate at 6%, the outlook of the CPI deteriorates
Estonia's two big parties agree on grand coalition
VISEGRAD BLOG: Central Europe's populists need a new strategy for Biden
LONG READ: The oligarch problem
China to be excluded from Czech tender for new Dukovany nuclear unit
Czech billionaire Kellner´s PPF makes another bid for Moneta Money Bank
Czech MPs pass protectionist food law in violation of EU rules
M&A in Central and Eastern Europe fell 16% in value in 2020, says CMS report
Hungarian government plans to regulate big tech to stop 'ban' on rightwing views
Hungarian vehicle makers hit by supply chain shortage
Polish women plan new wave of protests after government bans abortions
Protests sweep Poland after government launches near-total abortion ban
Polish parcel locker operator InPost soars in Euronext Amsterdam debut
OUTLOOK 2021 Slovakia
BRICKS & MORTAR: Rosier future beckons for CEE retailers after year of change and disruption
FDI inflows to CEE down 58% in 1H20 but rebound expected
Transparency International warns of backsliding in Serbia and Bosnia
BALKAN BLOG: Only better waste management can clean rivers of trash
Pandemic pushes public debt close to 80% of GDP in Albania and Montenegro
BALKAN BLOG: Superstition and resentment surround vaccination plans
Easing of COVID-19 wave pushed up Bulgarian business climate indicator in January
Bulgaria’s latest nuclear u-turn
Spring lockdown caused spike in online transactions in Croatia
ING: Growth in the Balkans: from zero to hero again?
Labour demand down 28% y/y in Croatia in 2020
Kosovo’s biggest opposition party risks being unable to run in general election
Moldova’s president nominates PM-designate in step towards forcing snap election
OUTLOOK 2021 Moldova
Storming parliaments: New Europe's greatest hits
Montenegro’s special prosecution probes finance minister over €750mn Eurobond issue
North Macedonia’s state-owned loss-makers await new owners
Romanian cybersecurity company Safetech floats shares amid rising investor interest
Romania government to pursue “ambitious” timetable for justice reforms
Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
EBRD and WBIF support fast broadband in rural Serbia
Slovenia plans region's longest-tenor Eurobond
Slovenian crypto payment system enters Thai market
Slovenia’s economic sentiment indicator up 2.2 pp m/m in January
Istanbul listed Garanti’s problem loans reach 22% ratio at end of 2020
Turkish groceries delivery app Getir goes online in London
D’S Damat franchise deals ‘show Turkey’s hard-pressed mall operators becoming their own tenants’
Following war with Armenia, Azerbaijan gains control of lucrative gold mines
CAUCASUS BLOG : What can Biden offer the Caucasus and Stans, all but forgotten about by Trump?
Armenia ‘to extend life of its 1970s Metsamor nuclear power plant after 2026’
OUTLOOK 2021 Azerbaijan
Private finance mobilised by development banks up 9% to $175bn in 2019
OUTLOOK 2021 Georgia
“Try me” not telecoms minister Iran’s president tells hardliners in internet row
Iran’s President Khamenei menaces private citizen Trump
Iran’s technology minister indicted for failing to properly implement internet censorship
No US move to rejoin Iran nuclear deal imminent, say Biden national security nominees
Central Asia vaccination plans underwhelm, but governments look unruffled
Fears of authoritarianism as Kyrgyz populist wins landslide and backing for ‘Khanstitution’
COMMENT: Mongolia is an island of democracy
OUTLOOK 2021 Mongolia
Mongolia's PM quits amid protests over treatment of mother with coronavirus and newborn baby
Mongolia's winter dzud set to be one of most extreme on record says Red Cross
Tajikistan: Writing for the president is on the wall (and then scrubbed off)
COVID-19 and Trump’s indifference helped human rights abusers in 2020
OUTLOOK 2021 Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan: How the Grinch stole New Year
COMMENT: Uzbekistan is being transformed, but where are the democratic reforms?
Download the pdf version
More...
A Moscow court on January 28 ordered jailed anti-corruption blogger and opposition activist Alexei Navalny to be held in pre-trial detention until February, when he will face a second hearing that could see him sentenced to 3.5 years in prison.
Navalny was arrested on January 17 on his return to Russia after convalescing in Germany for five months following an attempt to kill him using the deadly military-grade nerve agent Novichok.
The Kremlin has shrugged off international condemnation of the arrest as politically motivated and will try to brazen out the mass protests planned for this weekend by Team Navalny. Shortly after arriving in Russia Navalny called for street demonstrations on January 23 and somewhere between 100,000 and 300,000, according to various reports, came out in support of him and in defiance of the Kremlin in over 100 cities and towns across the country.
The court found him guilty of alleged parole violations and also rejected an appeal by Navalny lawyers against his detention. New charges for breaking the terms of the parole were brought only two days before the parole’s term was due to expire. The suspended sentence was imposed in the 2014 Yves Rocher case against Navalny on fraud charges that the activist says were politically motivated.
Navalny appeared in court on Thursday by video link from jail, railing against what he called absurd allegations trumped up by authorities to sideline him for political reasons.
“You won’t succeed in frightening us. We are the majority... I’m happy that more and more people understand that the law is on our side, that we’re in the right,” he told the presiding judge as cited by Reuters.
“We’ll never allow ... these people to seize and steal our country. Yes, brute force is on your side now. You can...put me in handcuffs. (But) that will not continue forever,” he said.
Navalny has launched a well-thought-out campaign to embarrass the Kremlin following his inevitable arrest on arriving in Russia. The day after he was taken into custody he released a two-hour investigative documentary into “Putin’s Palace” that details Putin’s alleged ownership of a luxury mansion on the shores of the Black Sea, and dived into the details of the network of KGB colleagues formed during Putin’s years in Dresden. The video has received over 100mn views in the first week since it was released, making it by far the most successful video Navalny has ever released.
Police have already begun detaining key members of Team Navalny ahead of the second weekend’s demonstration. In a provocative move, Team Navalny have set Lubyanka Square as the meeting point in central Moscow, a stone’s throw from Red Square, which is dominated by the FSB headquarters.
Among those detained is Navalny’s brother Oleg, activist Lyubov Sobol, one of the best known faces of the protest after Navalny himself, and his lawyer Olga Mikhailova, who calmly played the piano as police broke into her apartment to search it before detaining her. They have been held for breaking coronavirus (COVID-19) social distancing rules.
Navalny's day in court keeps him in the spotlight and will likely fuel more demonstrators to take to the streets at the weekend. After the ruling was issued, Navalny told the judge: “Everything was clear to me before the start of the court hearing, thank you,” Navalny said Reuters reports.
In previous politically motivated arrests large demonstrations have managed to force the Kremlin to back down and drop the charges. When journalist Ivan Golunov was arrested in June 2019 on trumped up drug dealing charges there were large demonstrations on the street outside the court and Russia’s main newspapers ran identical front pages saying “I/We are Ivan Golunov.” The authorities quickly dropped the charges and released Golunov.
Navalny is unlikely to be so lucky, as the stakes in his case are much higher, with crucial parliamentary elections slated for September, which Team Navalny is working hard to disrupt with its “Smart Voting” tactics: the team try to muster votes for any candidate that is likely to defeat the incumbent Kremlin proxy party United Russia.
And preparations for the elections are already underway. On January 28 three political parties merged to create a Kremlin-sponsored alternative to the deeply unpopular United Russia, which Navalny dubbed “the party of crooks and thieves,” a moniker that stuck.
The leaders of the A Just Russia, For Truth and Patriots of Russia parties signed a unification manifesto to form the new and clumsily named: A Just Russia – For Truth party, led by Sergei Mironov, who was the leader of A Just Russia.
Navalny’s next hearing is scheduled for February 2, when the court will decide if his 3.5-year suspended sentence from a fraud case in 2014 will be converted to real jail time. Police have also recently started a new investigation into alleged corruption, accusing Navalny of using money donated to his charity for personal expenses. At the same time, state-media has launched a major smear campaign, accusing Navalny of working for foreign intelligence agencies.
Russian investigators announced they have also opened a criminal investigation into Leonid Volkov, Navalny’s chief of staff, for allegedly urging teenagers to take part in what it said were illegal protests on January 23. Volkov is currently in Latvia, from where he is co-ordinating with Navalny's regional network to organise the upcoming protests.
Russia is facing another dramatic weekend of nationwide protests that will be another test of the mood in the country. There is an obvious parallel with the popular protest in Belarus that are now in their sixth month, but as bne IntelliNews argued in a recent opinion piece, it will be much more difficult to gather the same momentum in Russia, simply because Putin has a lot more genuine support than Belarus' self-appointed President Alexander Lukashenko.
The response to Navalny's arrest so far has been muted. Brussels foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on January 25 he will press for Navalny's release but only next month during a scheduled visit to the Kremlin.
"This will be a good opportunity to discuss with my Russian counterpart all relevant issues, to pass clear messages on the current situation," Borrell said after a meeting of the bloc's 27 foreign ministers.
The ministers debated slapping sanctions on the Kremlin after the detention of Navalny and thousands of protesters across Russia, but decided this was "premature," one diplomat said.
"For sure, the council is ready to react according to the circumstances and to take appropriate actions if the circumstances require," Borrell said.
The new administration of US President Joe Biden has also issued strongly worded statements, but so far taken no action, as it was focused on getting a new START III nuclear missile deal extension done first earlier this week.
Register
here to continue reading this article
and 5 more for free or purchase
12 months full website access including
the bne Magazine for just $250/year.
Register to read the bne monthly magazine for
free:
Already registered
Password could contain only
a-z0-9\+*?[^]$(){}=!<>|:-_ characters
and have 8-20 symbols length.
Please complete your registration by confirming your
email address.
A confirmation email has been sent to the email
address you provided.
Forgotten
password?
Email field
can't be empty.
No user with
this email address.
Access recovery request has expired, or you are using
the wrong recovery token. Please, try again.
Access recover request has expired.
Please, try again.
To continue viewing our content you need to complete
the registration process.
Please look for an email that was sent to
with the subject line
"Confirmation bne IntelliNews access". This email will have
instructions on how to complete registration
process. Please check in your "Junk" folder in
case this communication was misdirected in your
email system.
If you have any questions please contact us at sales@intellinews.com
Sorry, but you have used all your free articles fro
this month for bne IntelliNews. Subscribe
to continue reading for only $119 per year.
Your subscription includes:
For the meantime we are also offering a free
subscription to
bne's
digital weekly newspaper to subscribers to
the online package.
Click here for more subscription options,
including to the print version of our
flagship monthly magazine:
More subscription
options
Take a trial to our premium daily news
service aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging
Europe:
Get
IntelliNews PRO
For any other enquiries about our
products or corporate discounts please
contact us at
sales@intellinews.com
If you no longer wish to receive
our emails,
unsubscribe here.
Magazine annual
electronic subscription
Magazine annual print
subscription
Website & Archive
annual subscription
Combined package: web
access & magazine print
annual subscription
Take a trial to our premium daily news service
aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging Europe:
Get IntelliNews
PRO