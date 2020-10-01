Russian e-commerce leader Wildberries launches in Ukraine.

Wildberries, the number one retailer in Russia, launched sales in Ukraine. Customers can order goods with free delivery in the wildberries.ua online store as well as through the iOS mobile application. An Android app will be launched shortly, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

In addition to Russia and Ukraine, the company operates commercially in six countries: Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan – as well as Poland and Slovakia, where sales started in January and May of this year respectively. Founded in 2004 by Tatyana Bakalchuk, now the richest woman in Russia, Wildberries generated nearly $3.5bn in revenues in 2019, up 88% from 2018.

The Ukrainian e-commerce operations are run by a Polish subsidiary of the company.

“The opening of an online store in Ukraine is yet another step in implementing our international strategy. Our customers will have access to a wide range of products from tens of thousands of brands. We see a high potential for development in the country: its residents are increasingly making purchases in online stores, and the growth rate of e-commerce continues to grow,” said Vyacheslav Ivaschenko, Wildberries Development Executive, in an exchange with Oborot.ru.

Wildberries claims that more than three million goods will become available to Ukrainian customers, including Russian products. Customers may receive orders at 8,000 partner delivery points or by courier delivery to their homes. Shipping time is 10 to 12 days.

