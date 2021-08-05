Russian GetCourse secures $50mn from top investors, expects to generate $1bn in GMV this year

Baring Vostok, the Russian PE/VC giant, Winter Capital, a Moscow-based international fund backed, in particular, bybillionaire Vladimir Potanin, and Goldman Sachs have invested $50mn in GetCourse
By East West Digital News in Moscow August 5, 2021

Baring Vostok, the Russian PE/VC giant, Winter Capital, a Moscow-based international fund backed, in particular, bybillionaire Vladimir Potanin, and Goldman Sachs have invested $50mn in GetCourse, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

This Russian edtech startup allows its customers — more than 20,000 schools, trainers, coaches and bloggers — to create, deliver, promote and sell their own educational content.  The service, which includes lead-generation, analytics and CRM functionalities,  is integrated with payment systems and popular social networks.

GetCourse also offers its own educational projects.

According to a Winter Capital Partners press-release, GetCourse generated some $600mn in gross merchandise value (GMV) in 2020, and expects to exceed the $1bn mark this year. This will “put GetCourse on par with global leaders Kajabi (annualized GMV of $1.5bn in May 2021) and Thinkific (2020 GMV of $0.3bn),” states the investment firm.

GetCourse was founded in 2014. According to official data cited by Rusven, its shareholders include VTB Capital Pre-IPO Fund (which received a 15.2% stake in September 2020), Cyprus companies Janewill Ltd and Greum Ltd, UK company Bradley Hall Holdings Ltd, Luxembourg company West Street EMS Partners, while Matvei Kalachev, Timur Karimbaev, Sergey Mikhailov and Yana Ostanina own more than 10% of the company.

Edtech is one of the sweet spots of Winter Capital Partners. The firm recently invested in Russian startups Skyeng (together with Baring Vostok) and Algorithmics as well as in Californian Udemy.

This article first appeared in East-West Digital News (EWDN), a bne IntelliNews partner publication.

