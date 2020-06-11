Russian government spending on national projects runs low, but 2H20 should see boost.

Russian government spending on national projects runs low, but 2H20 should see boost.
Spending on Russia's 12 national projects was only 28.9% of the annual plan in 1H20 but will get a boost in the second half of this year
By Ben Aris in Berlin June 11, 2020

The coronacrisis has knocked back work on Russia’s 12 national projects, causing further interruptions after the programme was plagued by delays in the first half of last year as well. Over the first five months of this year federal spending on the projects was only 28.9% of the annual plan.

The programme is existential for the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin, as trust in the president falls after over six years of real income stagnation.

Since 2012, the Kremlin has diverted all its resources into modernising the military, sacrificing the growing prosperity the people had been enjoying. But as that goal has largely been achieved since about 2018 the Kremlin has turned its attention back to improving the quality of life of regular Russians in anticipation of growing social disapproval of Putin and his government in the coming years. The national projects are the manifestation of that plan, but got off to a slow start last year and now have been side-tracked by the double oil price and coronavirus shocks.

At the same time, the government is keen to get the plans running, as they contain significant spending on infrastructure projects (a third of the total) that will provide a very useful Keynesian boost to the flagging Russian economy, and most of these projects already have funding assigned to them under the current budget.

According to the Finance Ministry’s estimates quoted by Interfax, the highest levels of spending were recorded in projects on healthcare (49.7% of the annual plan), housing (36.5%) and demographics (32.7%), while the biggest laggards in public spending were projects on the digital economy (7.8%), road construction and export enhancement (both 12.2%).

In 2020, half of federal funding on national projects was earmarked for just two projects: demographics (with a share of 33% of total funding) and transport infrastructure (17%). However, by June 1 federal government spending on infrastructure amounted to just 24.5% of the annual plan, reports BCS Global Markets.

“National projects could boost the rate of economic recovery. The projects may support recovery once quarantine restrictions are lifted and the economy starts to operate normally. Moreover, in the government’s recovery plan, which was drafted last week, two of these projects – road construction and transport infrastructure – account for half of the programme in terms of funding. We expect to see a significant acceleration in the execution of many national projects in 2H20 when the Cabinet concentrates on implementing the new economic recovery strategy,” BCS GM chief economist Vladimir Tikhomirov said.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukraine central bank cuts key rate to 6%

Ukraine reports 0.3% m/m inflation in May

TURKEY INSIGHT: What gives? Lenders buy in negative real yields on inflation-indexed bonds to comply with asset ratio

News

Ukraine central bank cuts key rate to 6%

The National Bank of Ukraine will cut the key policy rate from its current level of 8% to 6% from June 12.

Romanian lawmakers pass law freezing sale of state assets for two years

Law initiated by opposition MPs to prevent assets being sold off at low prices during pandemic-induced recession to complicated the long-awaited IPO of energy producer Hidroelectrica.

IMF greenlights $5bn support package to Ukraine, allocates first $2.1bn tranche

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund has approved a $5bn, 18-month Standby Arrangement (SBA) to Ukraine.

Bulgaria extends extraordinary epidemic situation until end-June

The number of new coronavirus cases has started rising sharply, with many of those reported in the last few days concentrated among workers at a toy factory in Dospat, southern Bulgaria.

Moldova heads towards political crisis again

The ruling Socialists are bleeding MPs to the new Pro Moldova party believed to be backed by fugitive politician Vlad Plahotnuic, but President Igor Dodon says he will obstruct any attempts by the opposition to form a new government.

Ukraine central bank cuts key rate to 6%
7 hours ago
Romanian lawmakers pass law freezing sale of state assets for two years
14 hours ago
IMF greenlights $5bn support package to Ukraine, allocates first $2.1bn tranche
1 day ago
Bulgaria extends extraordinary epidemic situation until end-June
1 day ago
Moldova heads towards political crisis again
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    4 months ago
  2. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    4 months ago
  3. Ukraine’s green energy disaster is sliding towards a power crisis
    2 days ago
  4. Bulgarian agriculture minister caught on video acknowledging EU funds fraud
    3 days ago
  5. Poland reports record numbers of coronavirus cases during weekend
    3 days ago
  1. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    22 days ago
  2. Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions
    14 days ago
  3. LONG READ: A thinking exercise on Turkey and its lira
    17 days ago
  4. Belarus emerges as Eastern Europe's coronavirus hotspot
    13 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    4 months ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss