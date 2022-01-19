Russian is the social-media language of choice for Ukrainians

Russian is the social-media language of choice for Ukrainians
Russian is the social-media language of choice for Ukrainians
By Dominic Culverwell in Berlin January 19, 2022

Data collected on Instagram shows that 50% of Ukrainian users post in Russian, 46% in Ukrainian, and 4% in English, researcher Sven Etienne Peterson Tweeted on January 14. 

This is despite the fact that only 30% of Ukrainians reported Russian to be their native language, with a higher percentage in eastern and southern districts. Meanwhile, 67% reported Ukrainian as their native language, with a higher percentage in western districts.

Language laws since 2019 have been pushing for the wider adoption of Ukrainian as the state language in a bid to distance the country from Russia after the annexation of Crimea and conflict in Donbas.

Although the results of Peterson’s analysis reflect the regional language divide, he noted that his data “contrasted with other surveys about the ‘native language’ of Ukrainians, demonstrating a far higher use of Russian.”

“My data more closely resembled pre-2014 voting patterns, such as the 2010 presidential election. This probably indicates Ukrainians are using Russian (+ getting information from Russian language sources) at much greater levels than what they claim as their native language”, Peterson stated.

However, Peterson’s results may also reflect the urban/rural language divide. Instagram is often more popular amongst urban users who prefer speaking Russian.

Language has been a topic of controversy in Ukraine. The Verkhovna Rada passed the latest language law on 16 January, stating that all Ukrainian newspapers and magazines must switch to Ukrainian. Minority languages such as Crimean Tatar as well as official EU languages such as English are exempt. However, Russian is not among those exceptions. 

Critics of the language laws believe they could exacerbate friction between the Russian and Ukrainian speaking communities.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Qualcomm acquires Ukraine-born Augmented Pixels to beef up AR/VR development capacities

Kazakhstan's Nazarbayev appears for first time since unrest

Belarus hackers behind the Ukraine cyberattack, Russia arrests ransomware hacker at US request

Tech

Qualcomm acquires Ukraine-born Augmented Pixels to beef up AR/VR development capacities

US tech giant Qualcomm has acquired Augmented Pixels, a Ukrainian-founded AR/VR software developer now headquartered in California. The news was reported by the Ukrainian media based on exchanges with Augmented Pixels representatives.

Founded in Russia 11 years ago, the Miro visual collaboration software startup is now valued at $17.5bn

Miro, a US enterprise software publisher with Russian roots, announced yesterday a $400mn Series C round. The deal brought the company – known as RealtimeBoard when it was founded in Russia back in 2011 – to an astounding $17.5bn valuation.

Moscow clinics bet on AI-powered medical diagnosis, Russian startup triumphs in South Korea

No less than 2mn preliminary diagnoses using a neural network have been made to date in Moscow during medical home visits, city authorities announced last week.

Study: VCs increasingly bet on Russian-founded startups operating abroad – rather than on domestic ones

The Untitled, one of the most established VC firms investing across Russia and Eastern Europe, has analysed investment deals involving startups founded over the past 10 years in Russia or by Russian entrepreneurs.

Russian tech entrepreneurs on the rise: Forbes identifies 10 “future unicorns”

Far from their native countries, Russian-speaking entrepreneurs are thriving in the world’s major tech hotspots — from Silicon Valley, to Western Europe, to South-East Asia.

Qualcomm acquires Ukraine-born Augmented Pixels to beef up AR/VR development capacities
2 days ago
Founded in Russia 11 years ago, the Miro visual collaboration software startup is now valued at $17.5bn
6 days ago
Moscow clinics bet on AI-powered medical diagnosis, Russian startup triumphs in South Korea
6 days ago
Study: VCs increasingly bet on Russian-founded startups operating abroad – rather than on domestic ones
6 days ago
Russian tech entrepreneurs on the rise: Forbes identifies 10 “future unicorns”
6 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijan president uses rare interview to threaten Armenia
    7 days ago
  2. ASH: Putin is preparing for war
    7 days ago
  3. OUTLOOK: 2022 Uzbekistan
    5 days ago
  4. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    10 days ago
  5. Turkey-Armenia talks seen as key to opening up regional transit links
    7 days ago
  1. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    13 days ago
  2. Amid Kazakhstan upheaval 'Leader of Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev reportedly leaves country 'for medical reasons'
    14 days ago
  3. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    10 days ago
  4. Kazakhstan gripped by protests as anger over fuel price hike sparks anti-government sentiment
    15 days ago
  5. SPECIAL REPORT: Uzbekistan Rising
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss