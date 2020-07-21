Russian mobile major MegaFon to roll out $1bn Arctic network

Russian mobile major MegaFon to roll out $1bn Arctic network
RosGeologya research vessel Professor Logachev.
By bne IntelliNews July 21, 2020

Russian mobile major MegaFon together with state geology agency RosGeologya will launch the Arctic network project, which will become the fastest data transmission route from Europe to Asia by 2023, Vedomosti daily reported on July 20 citing the CEO of MegaFon, Gevork Vermishyan.

The first Arctic high-speed fibre cable would be laid along the Russian offshore coast of the Arctic Ocean together with Finnish infrastructure major Cinia at an estimated cost of $0.8bn-1.2bn.

Vermishyan said that most of the high-speed fibre connections are currently laid in the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, while inter-continental data traffic is expected to jump 200% in the next five years. The Arctic line would not only serve for international transit of this traffic, but also would connect domestic Far East regions.

However, industry experts surveyed by Vedomosti believe that the project will not be sufficient to solve connectivity in the Russian Arctic, as it would only go onshore at certain points. It is more likely to be tackled by the state-financed programme of satellite connections, for which the government could allocate up to RUB40bn ($0.6bn).

Related Content

Poland’s online retail giant Allegro reportedly to go public in September

Who hacked the website of North Macedonia’s state election commission on election day?

Privileges for Russia's IT industry could lead to higher software prices

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Poland’s online retail giant Allegro reportedly to go public in September

Who hacked the website of North Macedonia’s state election commission on election day?

Privileges for Russia's IT industry could lead to higher software prices

Tech

Poland’s online retail giant Allegro reportedly to go public in September

The potential IPO could be worth $2.3bn-3bn, which would put Allegro’s valuation at around $11bn, making it the biggest IPO on the WSE since the 2010 debut of state-controlled insurance company PZU.

NBU approves strategy for fintech development

Ukrainian central bank aims to promote innovation, progress towards a cashless economy and better financial literacy among consumers and businesses.

Privileges for Russia's IT industry could lead to higher software prices

Tax privileges, recently extended by the Russian government to the local IT sector are likely to result in higher software prices as authorities aim to pass their costs onto IT product customers.

The pandemic gives a boost to Russia's online retail segment

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which caused a several-week long lockdown period in Russia, gave a boost to the country's digital retail industry as people stepped up online shopping.

Yandex could launch driverless cabs in Moscow in 2024

Internet major Yandex is Russia's leader in driverless technology and recently doubled its fleet of driverless cars.

Poland’s online retail giant Allegro reportedly to go public in September
1 day ago
NBU approves strategy for fintech development
3 days ago
Privileges for Russia's IT industry could lead to higher software prices
12 days ago
The pandemic gives a boost to Russia's online retail segment
12 days ago
Yandex could launch driverless cabs in Moscow in 2024
4 days ago

Most Read

  1. Skype co-founder Toivo Annus dies suddenly at the age of 48
    6 days ago
  2. Kosovo tightens measures following spike in coronavirus cases
    8 days ago
  3. Who hacked the website of North Macedonia’s state election commission on election day?
    2 days ago
  4. COVID-19 second wave strikes parts of emerging Europe
    21 days ago
  5. Protests in Bulgaria expand to more cities, get support from US embassy
    7 days ago
  1. First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    21 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    13 days ago
  3. COVID-19 second wave strikes parts of emerging Europe
    21 days ago
  4. Fresh water system in Minsk collapses
    25 days ago
  5. Temperatures in Russia’s Arctic Circle rocketed to over 45C in the coldest town on earth, breaking all previous records on June 19
    27 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss