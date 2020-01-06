Russian nuclear power plants produce a record 208bn kWh in 2019

Electricity generation at Russian nuclear power plants in 2019 reached a record-breaking 208.7bn kWh, Rosenergoatom announced on January 1.

"In 2019, Russian nuclear power plants (controlled by Rosenergoatom) reached a new electricity generation record of more than 208.784bn kilowatt hours, having beaten the 2018 record of 204.275 kWh by more than 4.5bn kWh," the state-owned company said as cited by Tass. Rosenergoatom is an operating subsidiary of the state nuclear power monopolist and regulator Rosatom.

Electricity generation at Russian nuclear plants in 2019 went up by 2.2% on 2018. Among the most productive nuclear power plants were: Rostovskaya NPP (which produced more than 33.8bn kWh of power), Kalininskaya NPP (more than 31bn kWh), and Balakovskaya NPP (about 30bn kWh), according to Rosenergoatom.

Currently, nuclear plans account for 19% of Russia’s aggregate electricity generation compared to the 40% European average.

Rosenergoatom controls all the ten nuclear power plants in Russia, which enjoy the status of the company’s branches, and companies that ensure the operation of the generating units. Russia’s nuclear plants have a total of 36 power units with an aggregate capacity of 30.25 gigawatt.