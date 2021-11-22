Russian retail investment boom drives IPO of SPB Exchange

Russian retail investment boom drives IPO of SPB Exchange
SPB Exchange, that specialises in selling international stocks to Russian retail investors, has listed its own shares on its own exchange.
By bne IntelliNews November 22, 2021

Russia's second-largest stock exchange bourse, SPB Exchange, has raised about $175mn in a highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) on its own platform, Reuters reported citing the announcement of the bourse.

As followed by bne IntelliNews, SPB Exchange, already Russia’s leading platform for the trading of international securities, is also driving a retail investment boom in Russia and is at the forefront of the retail equity investment revolution

More and more Russians are putting their money in equities as low interest rates for bank deposits coupled with rising living costs incentivise alternative means of saving.

Notably, on November 18 the exchange set the share price at the upper range of the previous guidance of $11.5 per share, anticipating high demand. Eventually the demand exceeded expectations, with the book oversubscribed more than fivefold at $800mn and the bourse raising $175mn versus $150mn originally expected.

The successful IPO will likely support the plans of the exchange for a subsequent listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in 1H222.

Shortly prior to the IPO the exchange announced two major steps to expand operating capacity and accessibility. SPB Exchange teamed up with market data provider Refinitiv, and secured the first ever credit rating for its clearing subsidiary, boosting its appeal to professional and retail investors alike.

"SPB Exchange is proud to have attracted such a high-quality diverse investor base, including a significant share of retail investors, within a listing on its own venue. We are delighted that our vision of becoming a leading retail trading platform has been fully supported by our core clients in Russia and that our IPO has also gained strong interest from key local and international institutions," the CEO, Roman Goryunov, commented.

The proceeds of the IPO will be used to boost its infrastructure and continue with its ambitious expansion plans into new markets and instruments, making trading more convenient and efficient, thus creating a foundation for further growth of the Russian financial markets.

The SPB Exchange believes that the IPO demonstrates the vast potential of retail investing in Russia and reconfirms the role of the exchange as the leading trading venue "when it comes to international equities trading thanks to a deep liquidity, thin spreads, best execution capabilities and nearly around-the-clock trading". 

SPB Exchange is helped by its 19-hour working day, which allows its securities to be traded not only across Russia’s 11 time zones, but also on other continents, including in US markets. Previously Goryunov told bne IntelliNews in an exclusive interview that the exchange now sees more than 25,000 accounts being opened daily due to easy access to foreign blue chips, and a large liquidity pool allowing for uninterrupted operations despite time zone differences. 

In 1H21, total trading volume on the bourse reached approximately $206bn, representing an increase of 356% from approximately $45bn in 1H20. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

PPF sweetens bid for Moneta in drive to build third-largest Czech bank

ISTANBUL BLOG: Contagion not the story in Turkey’s crisis but for exposure EU banking is the weak link

Worsening of Turkey’s crisis ‘could spread contagion’

News

EU prepares to begin formal rule-of-law procedures against Hungary and Poland

Commission asks questions about contracts granted to Hungarian strongman Viktor Orban's relatives and cronies.

Ukrainian sting operation lured Wagner fighters to Minsk – Bellingcat

A group of alleged Russian mercenaries was arrested and deported in Minsk in July 2021. Now, a report says that they were lured there by Ukrainian military intelligence in a brazen operation ultimately designed to bring them before a Ukrainian court.

Slovak government introduces lockdown for unvaccinated people

Unvaccinated individuals will be allowed to enter only essential shops and will have to be tested for COVID-19 twice per week to enter their workplaces.

Production of passenger cars in Czechia halves y/y in October

Compared to 2019 data, the number of passenger cars made dropped by 24.5% so far this year.

PPF sweetens bid for Moneta in drive to build third-largest Czech bank

Deal now values Moneta at CZK90 per share in what PPF says is the "last possibility" for merger.

EU prepares to begin formal rule-of-law procedures against Hungary and Poland
6 hours ago
Ukrainian sting operation lured Wagner fighters to Minsk – Bellingcat
7 hours ago
Slovak government introduces lockdown for unvaccinated people
7 hours ago
Production of passenger cars in Czechia halves y/y in October
7 hours ago
PPF sweetens bid for Moneta in drive to build third-largest Czech bank
15 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    6 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Talk of war increases long-standing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Nato
    5 days ago
  3. Russia strikes deal on Iran's multi-trillion dollar Chalous gas field as ‘final act securing control over European energy market’
    5 days ago
  4. Albania’s EU accession talks still held up by Bulgarian veto on North Macedonia
    3 days ago
  5. Greece goes shopping for new defence relationships
    22 hours ago
  1. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    30 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    6 days ago
  3. Nearly everyone in Iran infected by coronavirus at some point concludes study
    1 month ago
  4. Serbian President Vucic reins in Dodik to calm situation in Bosnia
    28 days ago
  5. COMMENT: Talk of war increases long-standing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Nato
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss