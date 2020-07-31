Russian startup to bioprint KFC chicken nuggets

By EWDN in Moscow July 31, 2020

3D Bioprinting Solutions, a resident of the Skolkovo Foundation Biomedical Cluster, recently agreed to collaborate with KFC in developing an innovative technology aimed at making chicken using a 3D bio-printer, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

The two sides came up with the idea as a means to tap into the healthy lifestyle trend, which includes healthy eating, and to meet demand for meat alternatives and for foods that are produced in an eco-friendly way.

The result is lab-produced chicken nuggets that look and taste as similar as possible to the original KFC version but are more eco-friendly than meat produced using traditional means.

According to a joint statement from both companies, the partnership aims to have a product that is ready for testing by autumn 2020.

 

Tech

Russian recruitment platform HeadHunter goes unicorn, cements $1bn valuation

Online recruitment platform HeadHunter has sealed its position as a $1bn tech company after a new multi-million dollar share deal confirmed the company’s soaring valuation, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

Estonia’s e-residency starts making money

Estonia's e-residency programme, which continued its strong growth even during the coronavirus emergency situation, has earned the state €41mn since its launch.

Albania has some of the least affordable internet in the world

Online security specialist Surf Shark measured how much time people need to work to be able to afford an internet connection.

Poland presents its first electric vehicle Izera

ElectroMobility Poland will produce the “reasonably-priced vehicle for an average Pole” from 2023.

Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia

Ground effect vehicles, or GEVs, often mistaken for planes, fly using lift generated by large wings around four metres above water surface. Technology was originally trialled in 1970s by Soviets. Private investors have given it new lease of life.

