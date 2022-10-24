Russian strikes damage over 50% of Ukraine's energy facilities, cutting power to 1.4mn households

Russian strikes damage over 50% of Ukraine's energy facilities, cutting power to 1.4mn households
Ukrainian power plants have been severely damaged by the latest wave Russian missile strikes. / bne IntelliNews
By Dominic Culverwell in Berlin October 24, 2022

More than half of Ukraine’s energy facilities have been damaged after massive Russian strikes over the weekend, Ukraine Business News reported on October 24.

Russia’s tactic of destroying Ukraine's energy infrastructure began on October 10 and has resulted in billions of dollars in damages and fears of additional deaths as winter draws closer. Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said 30% of infrastructure had been damaged but this jumped to at least 50% on October 22 after heavy strikes on Western Ukraine cut off electricity to 1.4mn households, the Kyiv Independent reported.

Across the country, millions of citizens have been forced to limit their energy usage after the weekend strikes. Energy restrictions have been implemented in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kirovohrad regions, New Voice of Ukraine reported.

“The consumer restrictions are necessary to reduce the load on the networks and avoid repeated accidents after the power grids were damaged by terrorist missile attacks,” Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-run energy company, stated. “We ask consumers to consume electricity sparingly throughout the day and especially during the peak hours of consumption from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.”

Ukrenergo said it is taking “all measures” to restore electricity to the country, starting with major facilities in Rivne and Lutsk. In total, attacks on critical infrastructure took place in Rivne Oblast, Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Volyn Oblast, Odesa Oblast and Kirovohrad Oblast. Authorities in Kyiv Oblast and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast also reported power outages.

Ukraine’s renewable energy sector is also a victim of Russia’s aggression, the Kyiv Independent reported. According to Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, 90% of Ukraine’s wind power and 50% of solar energy has been destroyed, with the majority of facilities in South Ukraine. Pre-war, renewable energy contributed to 10-11% of Ukraine’s energy requirements.

Overall, the recent attacks have caused Ukraine to lose 4 GW of generating capacity, with both new and old targets hit, although not all of the hit facilities are out of operation. In response, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal warned that if the attacks against facilities continue, Ukraine may see another surge of refugees fleeing the country.

"If there is no more power, electricity and water in Ukraine, it may trigger a new migration tsunami," he said in an interview with the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. Russia wants to “give Ukraine a cold winter, during which people could literally freeze to death. This could lead to a planned humanitarian disaster, the likes of which Europe has not seen since World War II.”

It is likely that the Kremlin believes another refugee crisis in Europe will put additional pressure on Western governments, on top of the fuel crisis and potential civil unrest in response to increased living costs. The welcoming attitude Europeans originally had for Ukrainian refugees is starting to erode and Kyiv may soon lose the support of the European population, with increasing calls from prominent figures for Ukraine to cede some of its occupied territories in exchange for peace.

However, Ukraine does have options. A potential lifeline is for Ukraine to import electricity from the EU, according to Halushchenko. DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private investor in the energy sector, mentioned earlier this month that Ukraine has discussed expanding its capacity to import up to 1,000 MW from the bloc if needed and traders are currently in negotiations with suppliers.

Ukraine initially had an electricity surplus and was exporting to Europe. However, the attacks on October 10 halted exports. "Stopping exports is a forced thing. It was economically beneficial for us, because there was a big difference in price. The issue was also political. Because by consuming Ukrainian electricity, the EU countries saved on Russian gas and coal," Halushchenko said, according to Ukrinform.

Moreover, Ukraine recently announced it has over 14bn cubic metres of gas in its storage. “This is absolutely enough to sustainably get through this winter,” Shymhal said on October 22.

Nevertheless, this winter will be one of the hardest for Ukraine and Shymhal is urging families to stock up on war clothes, candles, torches and batteries in preparation for energy blackouts. “This is important to prepare in case light or heat disappears due to massive rocket attacks," he said.

Related Content

Minister hints Westinghouse poised to win contract for Poland's first nuclear power plant

Dirty bombs and exploding dams: Moscow claims Kyiv is plotting to kill its own citizens in baseless false-flag accusation

Unusually warm autumn boosting Europe in its energy battle with Putin

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Minister hints Westinghouse poised to win contract for Poland's first nuclear power plant

Dirty bombs and exploding dams: Moscow claims Kyiv is plotting to kill its own citizens in baseless false-flag accusation

Unusually warm autumn boosting Europe in its energy battle with Putin

News

Minister hints Westinghouse poised to win contract for Poland's first nuclear power plant

Nuclear power is the all-important plank in Poland’s plan to reduce the currently dominant share of coal and lignite in electricity generation.

Dirty bombs and exploding dams: Moscow claims Kyiv is plotting to kill its own citizens in baseless false-flag accusation

Moscow accuses Kyiv of plotting to detonate a “dirty bomb” in a false-flag attack on its own territory, despite not providing any evidence to prove the claim.

Unusually warm autumn boosting Europe in its energy battle with Putin

Delay to onset of heating season helping to protect European gas stocks despite weak flows of Russian gas.

Ukrainian secret service detains Motor Sich president over Russian collaboration accusations

Ukraine’s secret service (SBU) has detained the head of Motor Sich, a leading aircraft engine manufacturer, over allegations of Russian co-operation, the Kyiv Independent reported on October 23.

Montenegrin president’s party almost wiped out in local elections

Milo Djukanovic is trying to force an early general election but the poor performance of the DPS at local level indicates his party continues to lose support.

Minister hints Westinghouse poised to win contract for Poland's first nuclear power plant
5 hours ago
Dirty bombs and exploding dams: Moscow claims Kyiv is plotting to kill its own citizens in baseless false-flag accusation
5 hours ago
Unusually warm autumn boosting Europe in its energy battle with Putin
10 hours ago
Ukrainian secret service detains Motor Sich president over Russian collaboration accusations
12 hours ago
Montenegrin president’s party almost wiped out in local elections
14 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Russia’s sanctions soft underbelly: precision machine tools
    1 year ago
  2. Putin puts Russia into economic martial law, makes cabinet war HQs
    1 day ago
  3. STOLYPIN: Political stalemate leaves battlefield with casting vote
    7 days ago
  4. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    4 days ago
  5. ENERGY CRISIS: Gas prices down but restocking EU tanks in 2023 looks more difficult than 2022
    3 days ago
  1. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    17 days ago
  2. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    26 days ago
  3. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    28 days ago
  4. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    13 days ago
  5. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss