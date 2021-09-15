Russian tech companies Cian, Delimobil target New York IPOs this autumn

Russian tech companies Cian, Delimobil target New York IPOs this autumn
By East West Digital News in Moscow September 15, 2021

Russian car-sharing major Delimobil and real estate database Cian are considering US IPOs this autumn, hoping to raise around $350mn each, according to “financial market sources” cited by Reuters on September 9, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

Delimobil, which announced a $75mn private equity round this past June, is now eyeing a $350mn listing on the New York Stock Exchange and a dual listing in Moscow.

A pioneer of the Russian car-sharing market since 2015, Delimobil now operates in Russia, as well as Czechia, Kazakhstan and Belarus, under the brands Delimobil, Anytime and Anytime Prime. Last year Delimobil’s Russian car-sharing business generated RUB5.3bn, with a net loss of RUB2.4bn (around $73mn and $33mn respectively at the average exchange rate of the year), according to Spark.Interfax data cited by CNews.ru earlier this year.

Having hired banks to arrange the deal, Cian “is very close to holding a US IPO,” says Reuters, whose sources suggest NASDAQ “would be the likely exchange.”

“Cian’s offering could be in the region of $300-400mn,” Reuters’ sources believe.

Ozon’s inspiring example

“Russia is experiencing an IPO boom,” writes Reuters, in contrast with “several barren years” which followed the Crimean crisis in 2014 and the subsequent Western sanctions against Russia. A “Russian IPO flurry of at least $10bn this year” was predicted by UBS, notes the news agency.

Ozon, the e-commerce major whose oversubscribed NASDAQ IPO brought in $1.2bn in late 2020, set an inspiring example to many Russian companies.

Russia’s online video leader IVI is another US IPO candidate. Its listing plans were leaked last year with a confidential NASDAQ listing procedure initiated in November 2020. However, the operation was suspended due to potential changes in the Russian legislation.

Outside the digital field, groceries retailer Vkusvill and the Saint Petersburg Exchange are also preparing US IPOs, Reuters heard. The Wall Street Journal reported that Vkusvill could be valued between $3-5bn and the exchange at $2bn, according to unnamed sources.

This article first appeared in East-West Digital News (EWDN), a bne IntelliNews partner publication.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Sber considers listing digital subsidiaries in a few years

Russia’s Yandex beats off the largest DDoS attack in history

Western-funded Russian online retailer KupiVIP shuts down after 13-year e-commerce story

Tech

Sber considers listing digital subsidiaries in a few years

Sber, the state-controlled financial and digital giant, is considering having some of its digital subsidiaries listed, stated Sber president Herman Gref last week on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, reiterating previous statements.

Russia’s Yandex beats off the largest DDoS attack in history

The international listed Russian tech giant Yandex said it beat off the largest distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) hacker attack in the history of the internet.

Western-funded Russian online retailer KupiVIP shuts down after 13-year e-commerce story

On September 1 KupiVIP, once a top Russian fashion site, and its affiliate Mamsy.ru, wound up their operations September 1, unable to compete with Russia’s new generation of online retail giants, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

Russian tech exports up threefold since 2018

Russia’s earnings from tech exports have jumped more than threefold over the last two years, according to a new report from Moscow’s Higher School of Economics (HSE), reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

Romanian AI startup Humans raises $9mn

Funds raised through private sale of cryptocurrency with investment arm of blockchain company Elrond and blockchain investor Razvan Munteanu among the investors.

Sber considers listing digital subsidiaries in a few years
6 hours ago
Russia’s Yandex beats off the largest DDoS attack in history
6 hours ago
Western-funded Russian online retailer KupiVIP shuts down after 13-year e-commerce story
7 hours ago
Russian tech exports up threefold since 2018
7 hours ago
Romanian AI startup Humans raises $9mn
6 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Hazara Mongols fearing extinction in Afghanistan dream of return to ancient homeland
    8 days ago
  2. Iran refers to ‘illegality’ of Turkish presence in Caspian Sea military drills
    1 day ago
  3. E-commerce in Russia is booming, but the race has only just begun
    6 days ago
  4. Azerbaijan-Russia relations sour over Karabakh disagreements
    6 days ago
  5. As Georgia rebuffs the West, investors reconsider
    5 days ago
  1. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    5 months ago
  2. Hazara Mongols fearing extinction in Afghanistan dream of return to ancient homeland
    8 days ago
  3. As Taliban regime takes shape, Central Asia and Iran assess fate of Afghanistan investments
    29 days ago
  4. Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania
    16 days ago
  5. Kazakhstan set to lose quarter of grain crop as drought hammers Eurasia
    27 days ago

Reports

Dismiss