Russian troops concentrate in southeastern Belarus, increasing fears of invasion of Ukraine

Russian troops concentrate in southeastern Belarus, increasing fears of invasion of Ukraine
Picture shows possible direction for Russian troops to reach Kiev
By bne IntelliNews January 23, 2022

Western fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine from Belarus are increasing as Russian troops concentrate in Belarus’ Gomel region. Meanwhile, Zelenskiy plays down war fears saying that no war is imminent.

On January 17, Belarus President Aleksander Lukashenko announced that a military exercise with Russia would take place along Belarus’ southern and western borders. The exercise was named “Allied Resolve”, most likely in a reference to the 2014 Nato exercise “Atlantic Resolve”. The exercise is allegedly being held to practise a specific “action plan” against the Baltic states, Poland and Ukraine. This new Russian military presence along Ukraine’s north-western border with Belarus effectively encircles Ukraine, with Russian soldiers ready to move into the country from any direction.

A retired American general drew a parallel with Russia’s troop deployment in Belarus with that of Russian troops being “parked in central Virginia, facing Washington.” This situation is reminiscent of when Russia held its “Caucasus Frontier 2008” exercises in response to the US-Georgian exercise “Immediate Response 2008”. Shortly after the exercises, Russia invaded Georgia.

The announcement of “Allied Resolve” has increased the West’s fear of a Russian invasion, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying that Russia could attack “at very short notice”. US officials have been worried that Russia might launch an invasion from Belarusian territory. According to a State Department official, it would be dangerous for Lukashenko to step away from Belarus neutrality commitment, since this concept is believed to have widespread support among Belarus’ elite.

The fears of Belarus dropping its neutrality commitment are not unfounded. Since August last year, Lukashenko has been threatening to deploy both Russian nuclear weapons and to take out the neutrality commitment from the country’s constitution. A statement by Lukashenko made in December last year comes to mind when speaking about US’ accusations over Russia’s military build-up along Ukraine’s borders. During a press conference, he said that big changes would be seen from the Black Sea all the way to the Baltic Sea, and that some “very large” outcomes would happen after the new year.

Moreover, the Telegram Channel Motolkohelp reported yesterday that the Russian troops that have been moving into Belarus during the week have not at all been placed in the officially announced areas for the exercise “Allied Resolve”. Instead, troops have been concentrated heavily in the South-Eastern (Gomel) region of the country, coming dangerously close to Kiev.

On the picture, Russian troop deployments in Belarus are shown in red, while the officially announced areas for the "Allied Resolve" exercises are shown in blue. This troop positioning creates a clear threat to Kiev, and Russian missile transfers to the Minsk and Gomel regions have put Ukraine within close range of Russia's BM-27 220mm multiple rocket launchers. By advancing from the north-west, Russian troops wouldn’t have to cross the Dnieper if attacking Kiev, a crossing which could be tricky when coming from the east.

The possibility of a Russian invasion from Belarus has been dismissed as “nonsense” by Russia’s Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Maria Zakharova. During a press briefing yesterday, she said that even suggesting this risk called the American education system into question and that the West had repeatedly presented speculations as facts.

Again, a previous statement attributed to Vladimir Putin, from Michail Zygar’s 2016 book “All the Kremlin’s Men”, comes to mind. According to eyewitnesses, Putin, during a closed meeting with George W Bush during the Nato 2008 Bucharest Summit, snapped when Ukraine was brought up. Putin is quoted to have said that “it’s not even a country!” continuing with “a part of its territory is what is called ‘Eastern Europe’ and a part, an important part, they have received from us!” His short public speech at the summit ended with “If Ukraine joins Nato it will be without Crimea and the eastern parts of the country – Ukraine will simply fall apart”.

So what can happen?

As a retired US general recently said, the placing of Russian troops in Ukraine has been made to put extreme pressure on Kiev. The situation is again reminiscent of the Russia-Georgia war of 2008. In Zygar’s book, Dmitri Medvedev is attributed a quote cited from an interview in 2011, saying that the Russian troops were stopped from moving into Tbilisi because the objective never was to capture any specific city. Instead, Medvedev said that the “peacekeeping operation” was done in order to end the aggression which Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili had initiated.

The populations in Russia and Ukraine are reportedly largely dismissive of the prospective of the imminent outbreak of war, which they believe is unlikely. Ukraine’s President Volodimir Zelenskiy said in a recently released video that the real attack, he said, is not on Ukrainian land, but on its people’s “nerves,” and asked: “Didn’t the invasion start in 2014?” continuing with “These risks have existed for more than one day, and they have not become bigger.”

According to Zelenskiy, the reports of war are being used as a tactic to weaken Ukraine and attempt to force it into concessions. However, despite playing down the threat of war, he reassured his compatriots that the country is “constantly strengthening its defence capabilities” while striving for a “diplomatic solution.”

Bne IntelliNews has reported that a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia remains highly unlikely. This is because the costs to Russia of an invasion – in economic, political, and human lives – would be extreme, something that because of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s slowly falling approval and trust ratings at home must appear extremely unappealing to the Kremlin. Also, while Russians overwhelmingly have supported the annexation of Crimea, they are a lot more uncomfortable with the war in Donbas.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

US charges four Belarusian state officials with conspiracy to commit aircraft piracy

The UN’s civil aviation agency (ICAO) is not convinced by the Belarusian authorities' explanations

US warns Belarus to keep its commitment to neutrality

News

US charges four Belarusian state officials with conspiracy to commit aircraft piracy

Yesterday, a federal grand jury in New York returned an indictment which charged four Belarusian state officials with conspiracy to commit aircraft piracy.

Serbia revokes licences for Rio Tinto’s $2.4bn lithium project

Huge lithium project cancelled following weeks of mass protests in Serbia.

Georgian Airways files for insolvency, put up for sale

The flag carrier was hit hard by a 2019 Russian ban on direct flights, but the knockout blow was the pandemic.

Poland’s largest drug maker Polpharma reportedly in talks to take over Czechia’s Zentiva

Advent International, which bought Zentiva for €1.9bn in 2018 is reportedly considering selling the generic drugmaker for €3.5bn.

Zelenskiy plays down war fears as tensions continue to rise

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy played down war fears calling on the people to stop the runs on banks and food stockpiling, saying no war is imminent in a video released on January 20.

US charges four Belarusian state officials with conspiracy to commit aircraft piracy
7 hours ago
Serbia revokes licences for Rio Tinto’s $2.4bn lithium project
2 days ago
Georgian Airways files for insolvency, put up for sale
2 days ago
Poland’s largest drug maker Polpharma reportedly in talks to take over Czechia’s Zentiva
2 days ago
Zelenskiy plays down war fears as tensions continue to rise
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. OUTLOOK: 2022 Uzbekistan
    7 days ago
  2. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    12 days ago
  3. RIMMER: Turkey - Let nothing astonish you
    4 days ago
  4. Crisis eases in Bosnia as Dodik says Serbs to return to state institutions
    6 days ago
  5. Qualcomm acquires Ukraine-born Augmented Pixels to beef up AR/VR development capacities
    4 days ago
  1. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    15 days ago
  2. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    12 days ago
  3. Amid Kazakhstan upheaval 'Leader of Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev reportedly leaves country 'for medical reasons'
    17 days ago
  4. Kazakhstan gripped by protests as anger over fuel price hike sparks anti-government sentiment
    18 days ago
  5. SPECIAL REPORT: Uzbekistan Rising
    19 days ago

Reports

Dismiss