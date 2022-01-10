Russian troops could be gone within week from Kazakhstan says Tokayev’s spokesman

Russian troops could be gone within week from Kazakhstan says Tokayev’s spokesman
Advanced units of Russian paratroopers flew to Kazakhstan on January 6 as part of the "peacekeeping forces" deployed by the Moscow-led CSTO.
By bne IntelIiNews January 10, 2022

Russian troops invited into Kazakhstan to help stabilise the country following unrest on the streets could be gone within a week or less, according to a statement issued by the spokesman of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on January 10.

Also referring to smaller numbers of troops sent by Belarus, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia—like Russia and Kazakhstan, members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)—Tokayev’s representative said he did not think the soldiers would be in Kazakhstan for long.

January 10 also saw Russian news outlets and Kazakh state media report that 164 people were killed in last week’s clashes between protesters and security forces. They cited a health ministry social media post. But health and police authorities later did not confirm the figure and the post was later deleted, Reuters reported. The police did, however, state that so far 6,044 people had been arrested in connection with the unrest.

Russian paratrooper commander Andrey Serdyukov was quoted by Reuters as saying that the CSTO force had finished deploying to Kazakhstan and would remain there until the situation stabilised completely. The troops were guarding important military, state and socially-important sites in the city of Almaty and nearby areas, he added.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in an ABC-TV interview on January 9 denounced the shoot-to-kill order issued by Tokayev to Kazakh forces cracking down on the unrest and said Washington was seeking clarification from Kazakhstan on why the Central Asian nation needed to call in a Russian-led security force to address domestic unrest. Tokayev has claimed thousands involved in the unrest were linked to foreign, financially motivated plotters and that many were “terrorists” and emerged from sleeper cells, but he has not made his case with any evidence.

"We have real questions about why they felt compelled to call this organization that Russia dominates," Blinken said. "We're asking for clarification on that." And he added: "The shoot-to-kill order, to the extent it exists, is wrong and should be rescinded."

In other developments:

• Tokayev stepped up his purge of the country’s security service. Having fired intelligence chief Karim Masimov—a close ally of Tokayev’s predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev, who ruled Kazakhstan from 1990 to 2019—on January 8, he, on January 9 dismissed two of Masimov’s deputies on the National Security Committee, Marat Osipov and Daulet Ergozhin. Masimov is under investigation for high treason but no reasons were given for the latest dismissals.

• The president’s spokesman said Tokayev would likely name new government members when he addresses parliament on January 12.

• Former Kazakh prime minister Akezhan Kazhegeldin said Tokayev must move fast to consolidate his grip on power after breaking with his powerful predecessor Nazarbayev. He added that the "embittered" Nazarbayev faction would attempt to remobilise if given the chance.

• Supermarket chain Magnum said 15 of its 69 stores in Almaty were looted during the unrest.

• Some analysts have suggested that the driving force behind violent attacks and looting were out-of-town young people, known as “mambets,” who may have been brought in from poor rural areas into cities and incentivised to hijack the protests.

• In Almaty, city inhabitants unable to use digital payment methods because of the internet blackout were filmed joining long queues for bread and other basic foodstuffs as well as fuel.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Fugitive banker Ablyazov lays claim to filling opposition vacuum in Kazakhstan as president says forces will shoot-to-kill

CSTO comes out of the shadows for the first time

#Kazakhstan President Tokayev calls on CSTO to send peacekeepers as protests spin out of control

News

Russian talks with the West over Nato expansion kick off

The first round of talks between the West and Russia over the expansion of Nato and cutting a new pan-European security deal have kicked off in Geneva that could set the shape of East-West relations for the next decades.

Kazakhstan: Masimov’s downfall, from the corridors of power to a jail cell

Masimov has been arrested and charged with treason only days after being fired.

Kazakhstan’s former security services chief detained as rumours of palace infighting grow amid country’s unrest

‘Grey cardinal’ Karim Masimov faces claims of high treason. Press secretary of ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev, meanwhile, denies speculation the former leader has fled the country.

Albanian police use tear gas to disperse protest at opposition Democrats’ HQ

Supporters of Democrats’ former leader Sali Berisha forced their way into building as power struggle with current leadership turns violent.

Fugitive banker Ablyazov lays claim to filling opposition vacuum in Kazakhstan as president says forces will shoot-to-kill

Tokayev seeks to delegitimise protests as “terrorist” but has provided no evidence to back claim that unrest results from foreign plot.

Russian talks with the West over Nato expansion kick off
4 hours ago
Kazakhstan: Masimov’s downfall, from the corridors of power to a jail cell
16 hours ago
Kazakhstan’s former security services chief detained as rumours of palace infighting grow amid country’s unrest
1 day ago
Albanian police use tear gas to disperse protest at opposition Democrats’ HQ
1 day ago
Fugitive banker Ablyazov lays claim to filling opposition vacuum in Kazakhstan as president says forces will shoot-to-kill
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    2 days ago
  2. Amid Kazakhstan upheaval 'Leader of Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev reportedly leaves country 'for medical reasons'
    3 days ago
  3. Kazakhstan gripped by protests as anger over fuel price hike sparks anti-government sentiment
    5 days ago
  4. Fake news? Conflicting reports of shooting in Almaty as Russian and Kazakh governments appear to manipulate reporting for own agendas
    3 days ago
  5. SPECIAL REPORT: Uzbekistan Rising
    5 days ago
  1. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    2 days ago
  2. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia won’t invade Ukraine. This crisis is more serious than that
    23 days ago
  3. Amid Kazakhstan upheaval 'Leader of Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev reportedly leaves country 'for medical reasons'
    3 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    1 month ago
  5. Kazakhstan gripped by protests as anger over fuel price hike sparks anti-government sentiment
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss