Sales of hybrid cars in the Czech Republic up by 73% y/y in 2019

Sales of hybrid cars in the Czech Republic up by 73% y/y in 2019
Sales of hybrid cars in the Czech Republic up by 73% y/y in 2019
By Nelly Tomcikova in Prague January 10, 2020

Sales of hybrid cars, combining an internal combustion engine and an electric motor,  in the Czech Republic increased by 73% year-on-year to 8,346 cars in 2019, while the domestic automotive industry market declined, according to data provided by the Car Importers Association in its report. 

Hybrids accounted for 3.3% of all new cars sold in the country. Sales of electric vehicles increased by 3% to 636 vehicles. As the Czech News Agency reported, according to the experts, however, part of the registration of fully electric cars has been moved to the beginning of 2020. 

The highest number of hybrid cars was sold by Toyota, which reported sales of 4,140 cars, followed by Audi with 1,015 cars and Mercedes-Benz with 783 cars sold. Skoda Auto, which entered the market at the very end of last year, sold only 85 hybrids in 2019.

“Last year, Hybrid passenger cars experienced a tremendous increase in interest. Customers particularly appreciate their reliability, low fuel consumption and low running costs, as well as the environmental aspect. Toyota's share of hybrids in the Czech Republic grew by nine percentage points to 40% last year, reaching a total of 4,793 new contracts, by 1,503 more than last year,” said Toyota Central Europe-Czech CEO Martin Peleska. 

In 2019, sales of new passenger cars in the Czech Republic decreased by 4.4% to 249,915 vehicles. December growth accounted for almost 28% y/y. The best-selling brand last year was Skoda Auto with a share of over 34%. It sold 85,895 cars in the Czech Republic in 2019, followed by Volkswagen with 20,869 cars sold and Hyundai with 19,302 cars.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

The number of unemployed Czechs reached its lowest level since 1996

OUTLOOK 2020 Czech Republic

CAPITAL ECONOMICS: CEE growth comes off the boil in 2019, but loose money and strong demand will bolster growth in 2020

News

Lukashenko slams Russia for "making three times more money" for gas sales to Belarus than from Germany

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has slammed Russia's natural gas monopoly Gazprom for allegedly earning "three times as much in Belarus than in Germany" from gas sales amid the lack of agreement with Moscow on new oil and gas subsidies to M

Iran’s started “big operations” in Middle East says general flaunting ‘Resistance Axis’ flags

Adds that Iranians were prepared to fire even thousands of missiles if US had militarily responded to Iraq airbase strikes. Up to 500 Americans could have died in ‘first phase’ he claims.

US, Canada ‘confident Iran downed Ukraine flight PS752 with missile’

Iranian civil aviation chief insists: “Scientifically, it is impossible that a missile hit the Ukrainian plane, and such rumours are illogical.”

Bulgarian environment minister arrested over water crisis

Neno Dimov was detained over illegal siphoning from a reservoir that deprived a major industrial town of water supplies. He is the first serving minister ever to be arrested in Bulgaria.

Industrial Development Bank of Turkey mandates lenders to sell eurobonds

Confidence said to be growing among issuers after US-Iran crisis made for a slow start to CEEMEA bond issuance.

Lukashenko slams Russia for "making three times more money" for gas sales to Belarus than from Germany
2 hours ago
Iran’s started “big operations” in Middle East says general flaunting ‘Resistance Axis’ flags
9 hours ago
US, Canada ‘confident Iran downed Ukraine flight PS752 with missile’
21 hours ago
Bulgarian environment minister arrested over water crisis
17 hours ago
Industrial Development Bank of Turkey mandates lenders to sell eurobonds
18 hours ago

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    2 months ago
  2. OUTLOOK 2020 Mongolia
    10 days ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Uzbekistan
    6 days ago
  4. Iran’s refusal to hand over black boxes incites suspicions over fate of Ukraine flight PS752
    1 day ago
  5. Bone-chilling threat to US issued by successor to assassinated Iranian general
    6 days ago
  1. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    2 months ago
  2. INVISIBLE HAND: Putin’s economic breakthrough that never was
    16 days ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Mongolia
    10 days ago
  4. No gas transit deal with Russia “99% certain” as Ukraine hikes gas tariffs for local producers
    22 days ago
  5. What will Belarus gain from the proposed merger with Russia?
    28 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss