Sber invests in AI-powered brand reputation management

Sber has invested into an AI that will determine the best place for the company's advertising
By East West Digital News in Moscow December 7, 2020

Sber, the state-controlled financial and tech giant (previously known as Sberbank) has acquired an 8% stake in Watchout!AI in exchange for an acquired 8%. The start-up was valued at RUB125mn, or $1.6mn at the current exchange rate, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

Founded in 2019, Watchout!AI uses computer vision and machine learning algorithms to “easily detect and prevent brand threats.” With the help of these tools, a brand’s ads will appear only in a company-friendly context, says the company, which increases the ROI of the campaigns as well as customer loyalty.

The service uses AI to recognise negative texts on the brand with a claimed accuracy of 96%, reports business daily Kommersant, citing an exchange with Watchout!AI founder Vitaly Sotnikov. 

The start-up is an alumni of the Sberbank-500Startups accelerator, which provided an initial $150,000 capital injection.

Under plans, Watchout!AI’s solutions could be integrated to the offer of SberMarketing. Created last year, this branch of Sber provides full-cycle advertising agency services within and outside the Sber ecosystem. 

 

