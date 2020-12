Sber invests in AI-powered brand reputation management

Sber, the state-controlled financial and tech giant (previously known as Sberbank) has acquired an 8% stake in Watchout!AI in exchange for an acquired 8%. The start-up was valued at RUB125mn, or $1.6mn at the current exchange rate, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

Founded in 2019, Watchout!AI uses computer vision and machine learning algorithms to “easily detect and prevent brand threats.” With the help of these tools, a brand’s ads will appear only in a company-friendly context, says the company, which increases the ROI of the campaigns as well as customer loyalty.

The service uses AI to recognise negative texts on the brand with a claimed accuracy of 96%, reports business daily Kommersant, citing an exchange with Watchout!AI founder Vitaly Sotnikov.

The start-up is an alumni of the Sberbank-500Startups accelerator, which provided an initial $150,000 capital injection.

Under plans, Watchout!AI’s solutions could be integrated to the offer of SberMarketing. Created last year, this branch of Sber provides full-cycle advertising agency services within and outside the Sber ecosystem.