Second virus wave ‘took wind out of Turkish manufacturing’s sails in November latest PMI shows’

Second virus wave ‘took wind out of Turkish manufacturing’s sails in November latest PMI shows’
By bne IntelIiNews December 1, 2020

An easing in the pace of recovery in the Turkish manufacturing sector during November amid a second wave of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is reflected in the latest headline purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data from the Istanbul Chamber of Industry and IHS Markit.

The manufacturing PMI posted 51.4, down from 53.9 in October. Any reading above 50.0 signals an improvement in business conditions but the November score was the lowest since Turkish industry in June began its recovery from the COVID-19 related downturn.

Andrew Harker, economics director at IHS Markit, said: “A resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic acted to take the wind out of the Turkish manufacturing sector’s sails in November, with demand suffering. That said, the sector has shown before that it can rebound quickly from disruption caused by the pandemic, and firms were confident enough in the outlook to maintain job creation during the month.

“There were also some positive signs on the inflation front, with rates of increase in input costs and output prices down slightly on those seen in October. With the Turkish lira gaining some ground recently, we could see a further moderation of inflation in the months to come.”

New orders eased but hiring up

IHS Markit said Turkish manufacturing output and new orders eased in November, but firms continued to expand their staffing levels in response to the strong rebound in workloads seen in recent months.

New export orders also slowed. “In all cases, however, the rates of moderation were much weaker than those seen during the worst of the first wave of the pandemic earlier in 2020,” IHS Markit said.

It also noted: “The COVID-19 pandemic had an increasingly severe effect on supply chains in November, with lead times lengthening to the third-largest extent in the survey’s history. This contributed to a drop in stocks of purchases, as did a slight scaling back of purchasing activity in response to reduced output requirements.

“The recent weakness of the Turkish lira against the US dollar was the main factor behind further sharp increases in both input costs and output prices. That said, in both cases the rates of inflation were down slightly on those seen in October.”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

November PMI drops to six-month low

Cheap credit, relaxed virus controls fire Turkey to Q3 GDP growth of 6.7% y/y

IMF says downside risks to Albanian economy are increasing

Data

November PMI drops to six-month low

The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Manufacturing PMI dropped to a six-month low of 46.3, down from 46.9 in October.

IMF says downside risks to Albanian economy are increasing

The worsening of the pandemic will affect the economy through weaker tourism, remittances, external demand and FDI, as well as tighter financial conditions, says the IMF.

Economic sentiment in CEE falls in November as recovery momentum splutters

Capital Economic’s economic sentiment indicator took a step down in November after a broad-based recovery since April across Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

Russian corporate profit growth stalls in September, falls to lowest level in four years

Russian cumulative corporate profits slumped in September as the economic recovery stalled. Profits are less than half what they were this time last year on a cumulative basis and a third what they were in September a year ago.

COVID-19 shot news cheers Nasdaq Baltic after tough 2020

Some Nasdaq Baltic indexes show a noticeable improvement since the news of successful coronavirus vaccine trials broke earlier this month.

November PMI drops to six-month low
16 hours ago
IMF says downside risks to Albanian economy are increasing
1 day ago
Economic sentiment in CEE falls in November as recovery momentum splutters
4 days ago
Russian corporate profit growth stalls in September, falls to lowest level in four years
4 days ago
COVID-19 shot news cheers Nasdaq Baltic after tough 2020
4 days ago

Most Read

  1. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    8 days ago
  2. George Clooney says Hungarian government lied about his connections to Soros
    7 days ago
  3. Prominent Orban ally who drafted Hungary's new constitution on an iPad retires from politics
    2 days ago
  4. Ukraine strikes deal with Turkey to produce killer drones instrumental in Karabakh conflict
    6 days ago
  5. Romania gets approval from EC for $8bn nuclear plant expansion
    8 days ago
  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    29 days ago
  2. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    8 days ago
  3. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    1 month ago
  4. Poland announces new batch of near-lockdown restrictions after coronavirus cases shoot up
    27 days ago
  5. Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
    20 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss