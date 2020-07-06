Serbia opens field hospitals as coronavirus spreads

Serbian army on July 6 set up a field hospital in the capital Belgrade using a concert hall where patients with milder symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) will be treated, the government said in a statement.
The move came as all hospitals in Belgrade have reached full capacity. The city is facing a sharp increase of coronavirus cases in the past days and the authorities have declared state of emergency there.
Several municipalities also declared an extraordinary situation on July 6.
The field hospital should help Belgrade deal with the crisis.
Another field hospital in the town of Novi Pazar was also opened to deal with the rising number of patients with coronavirus.
On July 6, the government reported 289 new cases with the total number of active cases reaching 2,737 people.
