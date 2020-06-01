Serbia posts strong GDP growth of 5% in 1Q20 despite coronavirus

Serbia posts strong GDP growth of 5% in 1Q20 despite coronavirus
By bne IntelliNews June 1, 2020

Serbia's economy expanded by a real 5% in the first quarter of 2020, following a 6.2% growth in the previous quarter, according to non-seasonally adjusted data released by the statistics office on June 1.

Although Serbia posted strong GDP growth in the first quarter of 2020, it is expected to fall into recession this year due to the economic consequences from the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The country declared a state of emergency in mid-March, imposing tough restrictions to contain the spread of the disease.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Serbia’s GDP is expected to decline by around 3.5% or to post a small growth.

According to seasonally adjusted GDP data, Serbia's GDP decreased by 0.6% q/q in the first quarter of 2020.

The biggest annual growth was registered in the construction sector, 19.6%, followed by the IT sector (11.8%), the sector of social care, education and health (11.8%) and the sector of wastewater management (4.5%), according to non-seasonally adjusted data.

Household final consumption increased 3.2% y/y, general government final consumption was higher by 12%, while gross fixed capital formation jumped 10.7%.

Exports of goods and services were higher by 3.1% and imports of goods and services grew by 8.3% in the first quarter.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

New coronavirus cases decline across emerging Europe but the epidemic’s not over yet

Tensions between Bosnia, Montenegro and Serbia rise over closed borders

CONFERENCE CALL: 5G to turbocharge post-COVID recovery

Data

A third of Russians are ready to participate in a mass protest against falling living standards

A third (28%) of Russians are ready to participate in a mass protest against falling living standards, according to independent pollster the Levada Center in a survey released on June 1.

Romanian banks post 9% y/y smaller profit in Q1

The coronavirus pandemic drove down the local banks' profits as several lenders set aside provisions to mitigate the higher risks generated by the COVID-19 crisis.

Poland’s PMI rises but remains deep in coronavirus trough

The improvement points to some easing of distress in Poland’s manufacturing sector after the index collapsed to an all-time low of 31.9 in March in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

May PMI shows Turkish manufacturing buffeted again but signposts road to recovery

Reading improves to 40.9 from 33.4 in April. Move to growth should follow as long as COVID-19 continues to be brought under control, says IHS Markit.

Russia’s services PMI up slightly m/m in May, but contraction this year is significant

The IHS Markit Russia Services Purchasing Index (PMI) was up slightly to 36.2 in May from 31.3 in April, but still well below the 50 no-change mark, as the services sector has been crushed by the coronacrisis.

A third of Russians are ready to participate in a mass protest against falling living standards
8 hours ago
Romanian banks post 9% y/y smaller profit in Q1
10 hours ago
Poland’s PMI rises but remains deep in coronavirus trough
1 day ago
May PMI shows Turkish manufacturing buffeted again but signposts road to recovery
1 day ago
Russia’s services PMI up slightly m/m in May, but contraction this year is significant
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions
    5 days ago
  2. LONG READ: A thinking exercise on Turkey and its lira
    8 days ago
  3. Belarus emerges as Eastern Europe's coronavirus hotspot
    4 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    4 months ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    4 months ago
  1. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    13 days ago
  2. Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions
    5 days ago
  3. LONG READ: A thinking exercise on Turkey and its lira
    8 days ago
  4. Almost $1bn worth of damage caused by bursting of Sardoba dam in Uzbekistan
    27 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    4 months ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss