Serbia's FX reserves at €16.3bn in October

Serbia's FX reserves at €16.3bn in October
By bne IntelliNews November 16, 2021

Serbia’s gross NBS FX reserves amounted to €16.3bn at end-October, covering 145% of money supply (M1) and more than six months' worth of the country's import of goods and services, which is twice the level prescribed by the adequacy standard, the National Bank of Serbia (NBS) announced. 

In the last year (from end-October 2020), gross FX reserves increased by €3.2bn. However, at end-October 2021, they were by €524.7mn lower than a month earlier. At the same time, net FX reserves (FX reserves less banks’ FX balances on account of required reserves and other requirements) equalled €13.9bn and were €387.1mn lower than at end-September.  

The October decline in FX reserves is attributable primarily to government net debt repayment in respect of FX loans and other FX liabilities (€317.8mn in total), followed by NBS activity aimed at maintaining relative stability in the local FX market (net outflow of €115.0mn), and usual activity of banks regarding FX reserve requirements (net outflow of €99.9mn).

October trading volumes in the IFEM (Interbank Foreign Exchange Market) amounted to €593.6mn, up by €15.9mn on the month before. In the ten months of 2021, interbank trading volumes reached a total of €5,296.0mn, the NBS said in the statement.

In October, as in the year so far, the value of the dinar vis-à-vis the euro remained almost unchanged. The NBS sold €140.0mn net in the IFEM during the month. Since the start of the year, the NBS bought €950.0mn net in order to maintain relative stability of the exchange rate.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

As lira carnage mounts BBVA moves to snap up rest of Turkish bank Garanti

Poland’s GDP growth beats consensus with 5.3% y/y expansion in Q3

Slovak consumer prices up by 5.1% y/y in October

Data

Bulgaria’s inflation jumps to 6% y/y in October

Bulgaria’s consumer prices increased by 6% y/y in October, beating the nine-year peak reached a month ago when CPI grew by 4.8% y/y. The consumer price index (CPI) moved up 5.4% compared to December and by 1.8% month on month.

High food and energy prices push Serbia's inflation to 6.6%

Drought in Serbia adds to upward pressure from high international food and energy prices.

Georgia’s exports hit new record in October after 32% y/y growth

In January-October, the country’s exports rose by 24.9% y/y to $3.39bn and by 11% compared to the same period of 2019.

Polish CPI’s October surge confirmed at 6.8% y/y

The ongoing surge in consumer prices has spurred the National Bank of Poland into action twice already, raising interest rates from their all-time low of 0.1% to 1.25% in October and November.

Chip crunch and refinery accident send Romania’s industry to five-year low

Romania’s seasonally-adjusted industrial production index plunged by 4.6% in the third quarter of the year.

Bulgaria’s inflation jumps to 6% y/y in October
9 hours ago
High food and energy prices push Serbia's inflation to 6.6%
9 hours ago
Georgia’s exports hit new record in October after 32% y/y growth
9 hours ago
Polish CPI’s October surge confirmed at 6.8% y/y
11 hours ago
Chip crunch and refinery accident send Romania’s industry to five-year low
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    1 day ago
  2. Russia's population policy action plan to 2025 about to start
    4 days ago
  3. Serbian “sugar king” becomes banking tycoon
    6 days ago
  4. Lukashenko threatens to cut gas supplies to Yamal-Europe gas pipeline if EU imposes new sanctions, promises to send refugees dry firewood
    5 days ago
  5. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    25 days ago
  1. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    25 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Disinfo Napalm
    27 days ago
  3. Nearly everyone in Iran infected by coronavirus at some point concludes study
    25 days ago
  4. Serbian President Vucic reins in Dodik to calm situation in Bosnia
    22 days ago
  5. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    1 day ago

Reports

Dismiss