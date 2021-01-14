Serbia’s President Vucic fined €1,700 for calling far-right opposition leader fascist

By bne IntelliNews January 14, 2021

Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic was fined €1,700 by the Belgrade First Basic Court for calling far-right opposition leader Bosko Obradovic a fascist and thief, Obradovic announced on Twitter.

Obradovic is the leader of the Dveri party, which has been known for its nationalistic rhetoric that has led to violence during protests.

“I call on Vucic to apologise for his words and on all pro-regime media to publish the news about the verdict,” .

Obradovic said this verdict defended his and his family’s honour.

In the ruling the court notes that Vucic “undervalued Obradovic and violated his dignity, reputation and honour, since he stated that in his capacity as the head of the state and on a television channel with a national frequency, which gave these assessments additional weight,” Dveri wrote in its statement.

