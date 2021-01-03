Serbia starts receiving gas from Bulgaria through Turkish Stream

Serbia starts receiving gas from Bulgaria through Turkish Stream
By bne IntelliNews January 3, 2021

Serbia started receiving natural gas through Bulgaria into its section of the extension of Gazprom's Turkish Stream pipeline for gas transit to Europe dubbed Balkan Stream, after officially launching the pipeline on January 1, President Aleksandar Vucic said.

The project raised strong objections from the US, but Serbia was determined to complete it. The country will receive 13.88bn cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year through the pipeline. Customers in Bosnia & Herzegovina will also be supplied via the new pipeline, Gazprom said. 

Vucic said at the opening ceremony that the price of gas at the Bulgarian border will be around $155, down from $240, which the country was paying before the launch of the pipeline. In the first two quarters of 2021, gas will be between $60 and $90 cheaper for consumers.

Bulgaria completed its section of the pipeline in November 2020, while Serbia was ready much earlier – in December 2019. Bulgaria’s government has named its section of the Turkish Stream pipeline Balkan Stream in an attempt to show it does not only plan to use the pipeline for Russian gas. That name was subsequently adopted by Serbia as well.

“TurkStream is a state-of-the-art, efficient and reliable gas pipeline that is in high demand by European consumers. The number of European countries receiving Russian gas via TurkStream has grown to six. Along with Bulgaria, Greece, North Macedonia and Romania, this opportunity is now available in Serbia and in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” said Alexey Miller, chairman of Gazprom's management committee, according to a press release from the Russian gas giant. 

Turkish Stream spans a 930-km route across the Black Sea. It helps to meet Turkey’s ambition of becoming a gas hub serving European markets. However, analysts have noted that Turkey will not be able to use its role as a transit state for Russian gas to Europe as leverage over Moscow because if it attempted to play politics in that way the Kremlin could simply switch gas volumes back to Ukraine.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Bulgaria’s government extends lockdown, increases state aid

Bulgaria’s government decided on December 17 to extend the lockdown until the end of January and to increase state aid to companies to help them to retain their employees.  At the end ... more

Opposition protesters in Skopje demand resignation of PM Zaev after "scandalous interview"

Hundreds of supporters of North Macedonia’s opposition VMRO-DPMNE party staged a protest in Skopje on November 26 to defend national interests following what they said was a "scandalous interview" ... more

North Macedonia withdraws plans to invest in Bulgaria’s Belene NPP project

North Macedonia has withdrawn plans to invest in Bulgaria’s Belene nuclear power plant project, local media reported on November 23, citing the director of the state-run power producer ESM. The ... more

Most Read

  1. The Insider: Kremlin creating pro-Russia party in Belarus.
    7 days ago
  2. Russian petrochemical giant Sibur closes $11bn joint venture deal to build Amur Gas Chemical plant with China’s Sinopec
    6 days ago
  3. Russia reserves gain $28bn in 2020 to reach $583bn as of November, but make-up has changed radically
    1 day ago
  4. China remains Russia's biggest trade partner, trade volumes with Belarus, Ukraine down, with UK up
    2 days ago
  5. Biochemist who fled Hungary in 1985 slated for Nobel Prize nomination for work on COVID vaccine
    21 days ago
  1. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    7 months ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    1 month ago
  3. ING: Russia de-dollarising
    27 days ago
  4. New COVID-19 restrictions imminent in Lithuania as medics forced to choose who gets a chance at recovery
    24 days ago
  5. Turkey hits Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok with second round of fines
    1 month ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss